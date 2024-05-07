This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Jamal Murray has been fined $100,000 for throwing "multiple objects" onto the court during the Denver Nuggets' Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

The Nuggets star could be seen throwing what appeared to be a heat pack onto the court in frustration.

Murray can be considered lucky to avoid a suspension for his actions, as many around the league called for in the aftermath of the incident.

Timberwolves' head coach Chris Finch addressed the incident following the game, calling it "inexcusable and dangerous".

“We tried to impress upon them that they’re [sic] probably not many fans in the building that have a heat pack, so it probably had to come from the bench, which they found logical. But yeah, it’s inexcusable and dangerous, and I’m sure it was a mistake and an oversight.”

Murray, Nuggets Struggling Against T'Wolves

Denver held to 80 points in Game 2

The Timberwolves have suffocated the Nuggets' offense so far in the second round series, held to 99 points in Game 1 and just 80 points in Game 2.

Murray has found it especially difficult to solve Minnesota's top-ranked defense, scoring just 25 points over the first two games of the series.

Jamal Murray - Playoff Stats vs Timberwolves Category Game 1 Game 2 PTS 17 8 REB 1 13 AST 4 2 FG% 42.9 16.7 3PT% 50.0 0.0

The Timberwolves have held the Nuggets to 40.8 percent shooting from the field, and have forced 28 turnovers over both contests.

Head coach Michael Malone did not mince his words following his team's poor showing at home on Monday.

“The body language of our guys is not where I think it needs to be. We got beat up in our building. We got embarrassed in front of our fans.”

Murray and the Nuggets will be desperate to notch a win and keep the series alive when they travel to Minnesota on Friday for Game 3.