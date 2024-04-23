Highlights Jamal Murray capped off the Nuggets 20-point comeback by drilling the game-winning shot to lift Denver over the Lakers in Game 2.

Murray came through in the end despite his shooting struggles throughout the night and scored 14 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Murray credited his teammates after he struggled with his shot through the first three quarters.

In one of the wildest nights in NBA playoff history, Jamal Murray capped off the crazy evening with a stunning walk-off game-winner. The Denver Nuggets completed a 20-point comeback to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 101-99 in Game 2 of their best-of-7 first-round series.

The shot marked the perfect way to finish a wild comeback in which the Lakers looked primed to even up the series 1-1 and snap a nine-game losing streak against the Nuggets.

The Nuggets point guard had a rough night overall. He struggled with his shot through the first three quarters, going just 3-of-16 from the field heading into the final frame.

But he came through when his team needed him the most. Murray erupted for 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the final period and, of course, nailed the dagger jumper to help the defending champs complete an improbable 20-point comeback.

Murray Credited His Teammates for Game-Winner

The Nuggets guard scored 14 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter

Murray could not find the bottom of the net through the first three-quarters of the game. The usually confident scorer admitted his belief in himself was wavering as the misses piled on.

But Murray revealed that his teammates, including two-time MVP Nikola Jokić, just kept their faith in him, and that trust helped him power through the struggles and eventually become the hero the Nuggets needed to win Game 2.

“You miss 4 or 5 in a row, you miss 6 or 7 in a row, everybody is saying you keep shooting. You’re missing bad on some of them. And then you miss 10 in a row, 11 in a row, and you’re like, ‘Man, should I change something? Should I look at something else?’ But man, my teammates just told me, ‘Keep shooting, keep being aggressive.’ Jokic… I made a couple, he kept coming back to me. Just like I said, if it wasn’t for my teammates, I might not even get to that shot.” - Jamal Murray

Murray scored Denver's last six points, including a similarly clutch jumper to tie the game at 99-all with 30 seconds remaining in the fourth.

After LeBron James failed to make the go-ahead basket with a wide-open three on the previous possession, Murray took it upon himself, got to his spot, and made the step-back buzzer-beater over Anthony Davis's outstretched arms to give the Nuggets a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Lakers.