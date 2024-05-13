Highlights Aaron Gordon's stellar play has been a game-changer for the Nuggets in tying the series.

Gordon's defensive impact has been crucial in shutting down key Timberwolves players.

Gordon's shooting has drastically improved in the playoffs, making him a key player for the Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets went down 0-2 in their first two games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, both of them being home games for the Nuggets. After that point, many media members and fans alike were ready to call the series and basically ushered the Timberwolves into the Western Conference Finals.

Before game 3, Nuggets' head coach, Michael Malone, showed his team a video of said media members saying the series was over, which lit a spark within the team. The Nuggets responded emphatically in game 3 with a 27-point road win.

Although game 4 was much closer, the Nuggets still came to play and showed they weren't done yet. Much of that credit goes to Aaron Gordon, who has been phenomenal on both sides of the court, especially in these last two games.

Head coach Michael Malone had this to say regarding Gordon's selflessness in the press conference last night via NBA on X:

"What you love about Aaron Gordon since Day one he put on that Nugget uniform, it's always been about the Nuggets first. Truly selfless. [I'm] really proud of Aaron Gordon for the way he's playing and how it's directly impacting us tying this series up."

Gordon has leaned into the Nuggets' culture since his arrival, and it has shown its dividends.

A Dominant Force at Both Ends of the Court

Gordon has shown up in the Timberwolves series

Gordon has been a key staple for the Nuggets since they traded for him during the 2020-21 season. It has easily been one of the most impactful trades this century as Gordon was a huge reason the Nuggets were able to win the NBA Finals last season.

Last night, Gordon dropped 27 points, on 11/12 from the field, including 2/2 from three, while also adding seven boards and six dimes. That also doesn't account for his stellar defense against both Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony-Towns, both of whom he locked down.

When Gordon was the primary defender last night, the Timberwolves shot 4/15 from the field and 1/5 from three. The 26.7 DFG% was the highest on the team of players who guarded at least five shots.

Malone had this to say regarding Gordon's physicality in round two via NBA on X:

"It's important, it's impactful, and we don't win without him... What Aaron is doing in terms of the offense, the shot-making, the playmaking, the physicality, the defense on two all-stars. I mean so much is being asked of him right now."

Gordon's impact on defense has always been his strong suit, and he has shown that throughout the playoffs with his stellar defense in both rounds, but his offensive game has been spectacular against the Timberwolves, especially his shooting, which has been a huge turnaround since his clear struggles in round one.

Gordon's shooting stats in each round - 2024 playoffs Category Round one vs Lakers Round two vs Timberwolves PPG 13.8 17.3 FG% 52.8% 71.8% 3P% 10.0% 66.7% TS% 58.3% 81.1%

It has been the tale of two series for Gordon, who is making the most of the matchup against the Timberwolves, shooting insanely efficiently from everywhere on the court and playing lockdown defense against the Timberwolves' top players.

He has been a massive reason the series is tied going back to Denver for game 5 and will need to continue his stellar play for the Nuggets to win the series.