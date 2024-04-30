Highlights The Denver Nuggets beat the LA Lakers in a competitive series with late-game execution.

The Denver Nuggets ended the Los Angeles Lakers' season on Monday with a 108-106 victory to advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs. While last year's Western Conference Finals between these two squads was not competitive, this series was anything but that. Los Angeles led for the majority of the series, but the Nuggets' late-game execution put them over the top. Jamal Murray knocked down two game-winners from the mid-range area for a pair of two-point Denver victories.

After the Nuggets wrapped up the series four games to one, Nuggets head coach, Michael Malone, gave Lakers head man, Darvin Ham, a lot of praise in his postgame press conference.

“I think Darvin Ham is a hell of a coach. That’s not an easy job. I think Darvin does it with class. He’s a good man, good coach, and I wish him all the best. Hopefully, he’ll be around there for a long time because he deserves to be.” - Darvin Ham

Coaching LeBron James and Anthony Davis, two players on the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, adds pressure, especially for a franchise that has a championship pedigree. Lakers fans are eager to get back to the top after their team lifted the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy four years ago in the bubble.

Los Angeles started the 2023-2024 campaign in mediocrity. The team hovered around the .500 mark for the most part until February 3, when Ham made a crucial change to the starting lineup. He inserted Rui Hachimura at small forward to form a tall backline with Davis and James. Hachimura instantly picked up his production in his larger role. The move paid dividends, as Los Angeles went 21-10 over its final 31 games. This stretch included a five-game and four-game win streak.

Rui Hachimura - 2023–2024 Stats Stat Before February 3 After February 3 PPG 11.5 15.9 RPG 3.6 5.1 Threes Per Game 1.2 1.7 FG% 49.2 57.6

Catching the Injury Bug

Lakers suffered injuries to important rotation players

Davis played a career-high 76 games in the regular season, but Los Angeles lost key role players due to injury throughout the campaign. The Lakers signed Gabe Vincent for guard depth after he made the NBA Finals with the Miami Heat in 2023.

However, he only played in 11 regular season contests. Jarred Vanderbilt is one of the Lakers' most versatile defenders, and he played in 29 games due to a lingering right foot injury. Christian Wood needed knee surgery in the second half of the season, causing him to miss 32 games this year. Ham sorted through a lot of rotational puzzles to find the right fit.

Next season, James will turn 40 years old in December. The Lakers' championship window, with arguably the greatest player of all time, is only getting shorter. NBA fans should expect Pelinka to be active in trade and free agent talks throughout the offseason to create a roster built around James and Davis' strengths.