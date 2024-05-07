Highlights The Nuggets struggled offensively in a brutal Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, shooting 34.9 percent and scoring a season-low 80 points.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was not happy and called out his team for getting "embarassed" in front of their own fans.

The Timberwolves are defensively dominant, and neutralized Jokic & Murray with great rotations.

The defending NBA champions were completely neutralized for the second straight game, suffering a 106-80 Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The league's top-ranked defensive team went into Denver and stole home-court advantage in dominant fashion.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone didn't mince words regarding his team's performance on Monday night.

The Nuggets were down as many as 32 points against the Timberwolves and never really looked like they had the upper hand in this game. Following the disappointing loss, Malone spoke with the media regarding his team's poor performance.

“The body language of our guys is not where I think it needs to be. We got beat up in our building. We got embarrassed in front of our fans.” - Michael Malone

Before tip-off, Denver was given an advantage to pull this game due to the Timberwolves' big man and Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Rudy Gobert, being ruled out due to the birth of his son. The Frenchman is an imperative piece of Minnesota's game plan, but despite his absence, the team put on a masterclass on the defensive end. At certain points, it seemed that the life was sucked out of the Nuggets.

From the eye test, it was clear that the Timberwolves were dominating in every area, but the numbers are even more glaring.

Denver Nuggets Offensive Stats vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Category Stats FG% 34.9 3P% 30.0 TO 19 AST 16

Denver was held to a season-low 80 points in Game 2. It was indicative of the trend that has occurred when matched up against the Timberwolves, as the Nuggets haven't scored 100 points against them in four of the last six outings.

The Nuggets had no response to the defensive intensity that the Timberwolves applied for 48 minutes. Malone was aware of this and broke down the game very simply when addressing the media.

"We got out-coached; we got outplayed. You can feel sorry for yourself, or you can do whatever you can to try to be better come Game 3." - Michael Malone

The defending champions have faced adversity, but none in the form of the Timberwolves. Minnesota matches up extremely well against them due to their size and connectivity on both ends of the court. Adjustments will need to be made for the Nuggets to have a chance at bouncing back in this series.

Nuggets Desperately Need to Make Adjustments

Malone is one of the NBA's best coaches, but needs to prove it now

Denver is in a horrible situation as they shift their focus to Game 3 in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves have advanced to the second round for the first time since 2004, which means that the home environment is going to add to the difficulty of winning in Minnesota.

The game is all about making adjustments, and thus far, the Timberwolves are winning the battle by a mile.

In the absence of Gobert, the team understood that it would take everyone to make up for the defensive presence that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year brings to the court.

Sixth Man of the Year, Naz Reid, was sensational individually guarding Nuggets superstar, Nikola Jokić, but the team's defensive scheme was brilliant.

The plethora of great defensive players allows the Timberwolves to play defense differently than other teams. Jokić is dangerous due to his ability to find the right man when the opposition elects to send a second defender.

Minnesota doubled the Serbian big man whenever he got a post-touch, but great rotations and sound closeouts completely neutralized any offensive flow that the Nuggets had.

On top of the stellar defense on Jokić, any impact Jamal Murray could have on offense was eliminated due to exceptional perimeter defense. Timberwolves guard, Nickeil Alexander-Walker had one of the best games of his career, primarily with his defense of Murray. Both players reside in Canada and the familiarity between the two showed from Alexander-Walker's ability to stick with Murray, no matter the move.

Murray shot an abysmal 3-18 from the field, finishing with eight points on the night, which is the second-lowest point total in a playoff game in his career.

The Timberwolves made the reigning champions look like a completely different team than the NBA has grown accustomed to. However, Malone had some words for the fans following the loss.

"Stay with us. Believe in us." - Micheal Malone

The series is far from over, as many teams in recent memory have come back from a 0-2 deficit. However, in the history of the NBA, only 7.3 percent of teams have managed to flip the script after losing the first two games of the series. Denver will look to inch their way closer to a comeback in Game 3 on Friday, May 10, at 9:30 PM ET.