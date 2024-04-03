Highlights Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama almost recorded the fourth quadruple-double in NBA history against the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Wembanyama combines athleticism, length, and IQ to become a rising NBA talent.

Spurs rookie Wembanyama's versatility showed in a 5x5 game this season, impacting play in various ways.

NBA fans were treated to one of the best center duels of the season last night. The San Antonio Spurs and number one overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama, faced off against the Denver Nuggets and MVP candidate Nikola Jokić.

The Nuggets superstar finished with 42 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists. San Antonio lost a close battle 110-105, but Wembanyama had the NBA world in awe of his stat line. He totaled 23 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists, and a whopping nine blocks — two dimes and one rejection away from a quadruple-double. How rare is the feat? There are only four recorded quadruple-doubles in NBA history.

Quadruple Doubles in NBA History Player Points Rebounds Assists Blocks/Steals Nate Thurmond 22 14 13 12 Blocks Alvin Robertson 20 11 10 10 Steals Hakeem Olajuwon 18 16 10 11 Blocks David Robinson 34 10 10 10 Blocks

Denver Nuggets head coach, Michael Malone, had high praise for Wembanyama after the game.

"He's the future of the NBA... there's not much that young man can't do. So, he's in the right organization with the right coach to help him get better and learn. He's a hell of a talent."

The rookie's combination of athleticism, length, and basketball IQ gives him the ability to put up these monstrous stat lines. Webanyama leads the league in blocks at 3.5 per game, including 22 contests with at least five rejections. The next closest is Brook Lopez, who averages 2.4 per game.

One of Wembanyama's greatest strengths is his ability to rack up chase-down blocks. While a lot of seven-footers are slow, the Spurs' rookie is agile at 7-foot-4. He had multiple blocks on Jokić from behind in last night's battle.

Not The First Magnificent Stat line for Wembanyama

Spurs' rookie put up a 5x5 earlier this season

On February 23 against the Los Angeles Lakers, Wembanyama totaled 27 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals, and five blocks. It was the first 5x5 game since Jusuf Nurkić accomplished the feat in 2019 and only the twenty-second in NBA history. It displays a player's ability to affect the game in many ways. Wembanyama is not only a shot blocker or post-scorer, but he can also step out on the perimeter to score from deep and handle the rock at his size.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Wembanyama could join Tim Duncan as the only other rookie in NBA history to reach 1,400 points, 700 rebounds, 200 assists and 200 blocks in a single season.

However, he has more important goals other than putting up great stat lines. After the game against the Nuggets, a reporter told him he almost had a quadruple-double. Wembanyama replied, "Yeah. It's going to happen, but I have other priorities."

He is hungry to lead San Antonio back to contention.