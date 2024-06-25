Highlights Nuggets face roster decisions after second-round playoff elimination in 2024.

Michael Porter Jr. could be a trade candidate for Denver if they opt to go the route of reshaping the roster.

Potential trade destinations for Porter Jr. include the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans.

The defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets entered last season with one thing on their mind; be the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Golden State Warriors in 2018. They finished the regular season with the second-best record in the Western Conference, trailing just the Oklahoma City Thunder . Their star player, Nikola Jokic , had another great season, ending with him securing his third MVP award.

They then dominated the L.A. Lakers in the first round, eliminating them in five games. After the first round, it looked like the Nuggets were on their way to another Finals appearance. That was not the case, though, as Denver met their match in the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves .

After losing the first two games at home, the Nuggets won three straight games, taking a 3-2 lead in the series. Minnesota then took game six, sending the series back to Denver. In game seven, the Nuggets dominated the first half and opened up a 20-point lead in the third quarter.

Unfortunately for Denver, the Timberwolves were able to rally behind Anthony Edwards to eliminate the defending champions, leaving Denver to make important roster decisions this offseason.

While Denver will likely keep most of its roster together this offseason, they could look to reshape their roster after the heartbreaking loss in game seven. If this does happen, the top candidate on their roster to be traded is Michael Porter Jr.

At just 25 years old, Porter Jr. is coming off of one of the best seasons of his five-year NBA career. First off, he played a career-high 81 games after suffering from multiple injury problems over his first four seasons in the league. In those 81 games, he averaged 16.7 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.7% from three.

Michael Porter Jr. Stats 2023-24 Category Stats G 81 PPG 16.7 RPG 7.0 APG 1.5 BPG 0.7 FG% 48.4% 3PT% 39.7%

If the Nuggets do make MPJ available in a package, they should be able to pair another star next to Jokic and Jamal Murray to help chase another championship next season. Here are three potential trade destinations for Porter Jr.

Philadelphia 76ers

76ers add another scorer next to Embiid and Maxey

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off of yet another disappointing finish to a season. They were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the New York Knicks , and they have not advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2001. Of course, losing the former MVP, Joel Embiid , for much of the season did not help, as they finished seventh in the Eastern Conference standings.

After being eliminated by the Knicks in the first round, Philadelphia started one of their most important offseasons in franchise history. With just three players signed for next season, the first thing the 76ers have to do is sign Tyrese Maxey to an extension.

After that, they will have some decisions to make in the trade and free agency market, thanks to having a ton of cap space to work with. One player that they could target this offseason is Porter Jr.

Nuggets - 76ers Mock Trade Nuggets Receive: 76ers Receive: Tobias Harris (Sign & Trade) Michael Porter Jr. Buddy Hield (Sign & Trade) 2027 2nd (Bucks)

In this trade, the 76ers would receive Porter Jr., who would help them immensely offensively. Without Embiid on the floor, Philadelphia struggled to find another reliable scorer other than Maxey. By adding Porter Jr., that would be fixed as he is a great scorer and can also space the floor to help open the inside up for Embiid.

For Denver, they would turn Porter Jr. into two key role players in Tobias Harris and Buddy Hield , both of whom would have to agree to a sign and trade. Harris is a career 16.3 points per game scorer, giving Denver another weapon on offense.

For Hield, he is one of the best and most efficient three-point shooters in the NBA. He could replace Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the starting lineup if he chooses to leave in free agency, or he could slot in as their sixth man. Either way, adding these players would help the Nuggets compete for another championship next season.

Toronto Raptors

Nuggets add size and bring back former champ

The Toronto Raptors are in the middle of a rebuild after trading away OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam last season. The good news for them, though, is that their rebuild should not take long. This is due to them expecting to sign Scottie Barnes to a max contract extension and the pieces that they received in the two trades they made last season.

Two of the key players they received were RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley . With those three players in the starting lineup, adding another young star like Porter Jr. could help the Raptors return to winning next season.

Nuggets - Raptors Mock Trade Nuggets Receive: Raptors Receive: Bruce Brown Michael Porter Jr. Jakob Poeltl Jordan Nwora Reggie Jackson 2027 1st Vlatko Cancar

In this scenario, the Raptors would receive Porter Jr., who would instantly be inserted into the starting lineup and provide them with a reliable scorer. They would also add Reggie Jackson , who recently opted into his player option. Jackson would be a great backup guard for Toronto and could also help develop Quickley into a better point guard. By adding these players, Toronto could return to their winning ways with a very young core.

For Denver, they would add an old friend in Bruce Brown , who was a key piece during their championship run in 2023. They would also add size in Jakob Poeltl , who could either start next to Jokic in the frontcourt, or be the backup center. They would also receive a young player in Jordan Nwora and a 2027 first rounder. With these assets, the Nuggets could once again be holding the Larry O'Brien Trophy at the end of next season.

New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans and Nuggets swap forwards

After being swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs last season, the New Orleans Pelicans are set to retool their roster this offseason.

With CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson separating themselves as the stars of the team, one player that the Pelicans have been rumored to trade this offseason is Brandon Ingram . By making a deal with the Nuggets, New Orleans could swap their All-Star forward for a possible future All-Star forward in Porter Jr.

Nuggets - Pelicans Mock Trade Nuggets Receive: Pelicans Receive: Brandon Ingram Michael Porter Jr. Zeke Nnaji Jonas Valanciunas (Sign & Trade) Reggie Jackson Dyson Daniels 2026 1st

In this mock trade, the Pelicans would add Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji and Jackson. Porter Jr. would immediately enter the starting lineup, filling the hole left by Ingram. He would add another consistent shooter next to McCollum and also help space the floor to allow Zion and whoever they put at center to work in the paint.

Jackson could slot in as the team's starting point guard, allowing McCollum to move back to his shooting guard role. Nnaji improved last season, and could be a key reserve big man for New Orleans to help make a push toward the top of the West.

For Denver, they would swap Porter Jr. for Ingram, who would slot in as the starting forward. Ingram is a more reliable scorer and defender than Porter Jr. and a change of scenery could allow him to reach his full potential. They would also acquire Jonas Valanciunas in a sign and trade, who they could then put next to Jokic in the starting lineup, or use him off of the bench.

Adding Dyson Daniels also brings in a new backup point guard who is still trying to improve. With this trade, the Nuggets could be back at the top of the NBA next season.

With the Nuggets season coming to a dissapointing end last season, they could look to reshape their offseason this summer. One of their main trade pieces would be Porter Jr., who they could trade to bring in another star or more role players to surround Jokic and Murray.

Although the Nuggets will more than likely keep their roster nearly the same for next season, they could make some moves this offseason. Either way, expect them to be a championship contender again next season.