Michael Porter Jr. is no stranger to dealing with family-related off-court troubles, especially recently. He and his family have had a lot on their plate with the news of his brother Jontay Porter getting banned for life from the NBA.

Their family also received news this week that Porter Jr.'s younger brother, Coban, was sentenced to six years in prison for vehicular manslaughter after killing a woman while driving drunk last year.

Porter Jr.'s career has been a resilient one, to say the least. He has dealt with multiple back surgeries that made the start of his career a long and bumpy path, but he continues to prove that he has the will to overcome the obstacles set before him.

Porter Jr. had this to say about being resilient with the issues off of the court via Troy Renck of the Denver Post:

"We're human, so we carry our emotions and the things that go on off of the court, on to the court, but I'm mentally tough. I've been through a lot through my whole career, so it was just another one of those things I had to try to play through."

It is hard for anybody to have multiple serious family matters in the span of a week, but Porter Jr. was able to come into game one against the Los Angeles Lakers and contribute positively, helping lead the Denver Nuggets to a win.

The Nuggets Act Like a Family on and off the Court

It's all love throughout the Nuggets locker room

Porter Jr.'s teammates had his back during tough times

The Nuggets' culture is one of the best in the NBA. Cultivated by Michael Malone, the Nuggets' head coach, who has preached family and camaraderie throughout his tenure with the team.

That is a big reason as to why the Nuggets were able to win a championship despite the hardships of losing Jamal Murray for a couple of seasons.

They went through tough times while not getting too down or panicking with short-term trades. They kept to the blueprint for the long-term picture and it worked out.

The players and coaching staff are clearly there for one another and care for each other during hard times off the basketball court.

When asked about how he has dealt with his family struggles the past week, Porter Jr. had this to say via Troy Renck of the Denver Post:

"Definitely tried to compartmentalize. Some bad and sad stuff happened to a couple of my brothers, but I got 15, 16 more brothers in here, so I know I had to be here for them and come in here and do my job and try to prepare to do it at a high level."

Porter Jr. went on to mention that each one of his teammates texted him separately telling him they had his back.

He was able to put aside some of those emotions he felt about his family issues during the Nuggets' first playoff game as he was a great contributor in the Nuggets win.

Michael Porter Jr. Stats vs Lakers - Game 1 Category Totals Points 19 Rebounds 8 FG% 53.3 3P% 42.9 Blocks 2 Steals 1

Porter Jr. continues to prove his resiliency throughout his career. He has been a massive contributor to the Nuggets winning their first championship last season and defending their title this season.