After the game, Nikola Jokic called it a "great loss," saying the Nuggets must learn from it.

The Nuggets bounced back from two poor showings in Games 1 and 2 and must show that resiliency again for Game 7.

Nikola Jokić was looking on the brightside after the Denver Nuggets' Game 6 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It was more than just a loss for the Nuggets — it was a beat-down. The Wolves led by as much as 50 points in the second half en route to a 115-70 win. The Nuggets shot just 30% from the field and 19% from three while looking completely unable to get stops against Minnesota.

It could be a dispiriting loss for the Nuggets, but instead, Jokic wanted to use it as a learning opportunity.

"They destroyed us. We should learn [from] it... I am taking this as a great loss." - Nikola Jokić

Jokić added: "They beat our ass ... We have to accept it. When you lose by 45, it is not something that happens every day. Got to accept it."

In fact, Jokić was even jovial after the game, joking about the Nuggets' 9-2 lead to open the game. Minnesota responded with 29-5 run to take control of the game.

"Actually, we had them like 9-2 score, right? It didn't look good for them in that period, you know?" Jokić said with a laugh.

Jokić's Quiet Night During Game 6 Loss

Nuggets star held to eerily quiet stat line

Just one game after a historically dominant outing in which he roasted Rudy Gobert, it was an uncharacteristically off-game for Jokic. The three-time MVP finished with 22 points on 9-of-19 shooting, 0-for-4 from three, to go with 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 turnovers.

By virtue of the blowout, Jokić played just 36 minutes. He spent much of the fourth quarter on his feet, however, watching the game from the end of the Nuggets bench. Jokić was asked after the game why he stayed on his feet, and he said it was to stay warm so he could lift after the game. However, it gave the appearance of a man trying to let the blowout loss wash over him.

The Nuggets have already proven they can bounce back in this series. Denver looked completely overwhelmed by Minnesota's physical, aggressive defense in the first two games, dropping two straight in Denver to go down 0-2 heading to Minnesota. Instead of letting go of the rope, Denver hit back and won the next three games to put the Wolves' season in jeopardy.

Now, they head to a do-or-die Game 7. Jokić's track record suggests another rebound is in store.