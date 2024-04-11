Highlights Nikola Jokić is on track to likely win a third MVP in four years behind an impressive season statistically and a top-seeded team in a tough Western Conference.

Jokić admitted the MVP conversation is "getting out of control," but appreciates recognition when brought up.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić is the closest challenger to Jokić for the MVP award this season, along with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić is poised to win his third MVP award in four years when it comes time to hand out the hardware at the conclusion of the NBA season.

Averaging 26.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game while leading the Nuggets to the top spot in the Western Conference, Jokić is far and away the favorite to win MVP, and is plenty deserving of the award. He just doesn't seem to care that much.

Asked about the MVP conversation after the Nuggets' 116–107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, Jokić expressed exhaustion more than any other emotion.

The reporter who brought up the topic of MVP noted that he didn't believe the Denver media had brought up the award so far this year.

"Yes! Good job!" Jokić replied with a laugh.

"I think the whole MVP conversation is kind of getting out of control. I think I am playing good basketball, the team is playing good basketball," Jokić told reporters. "If I win it, great. If I don’t win it, congrats to the other guy. I think there are a lot of players playing great basketball in the league. I think a couple of guys deserve to have that award."

Jokić might be tired of the MVP conversation because he's been at the center of it for four straight years now. After last year's MVP campaigns between himself and Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid came down to the wire, it sounds like Jokić has had enough of the debate culture that drives so much of the conversation around the NBA.

Jokić Has Some Good Competition for the Award This Year, but Looks To Be the Likely Winner

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić might have to wait another year.

Oddsmakers indicate that the MVP race is all but over, with Jokić (-4000) as the heavy favorite to win the award. That said, there are a few other superstars whose impressive seasons could challenge Jokić.

Luka Dončić (+1200) of the Dallas Mavericks is the closest competitor according to Las Vegas, and with good reason. Dončić leads the league with 33.9 points per game, a full 3.5 points clear of the next player on the list, and with 9.8 assists per game and 9.2 rebounds per game, is nearly averaging a triple-double. He's also shooting an impressive 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, and has led the Mavericks to a 50-win season.

Dončić's coach and teammates have been advocating his case, making shirts in support of his campaign to become the first Mavericks player to win MVP since Dirk Nowitzki won the honor in 2007.

“I think his resume shows and I think his resume is better than anybody else’s resume,” Mavs forward P.J. Washington said. “I don’t feel like there’s a complete argument for anybody to have a better season than him this year."

The next closest player in contention for the award is Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+2500), who has made an undeniable leap to superstardom this year and is also averaging more than 30 points per game.

Luckily for NBA fans, the playoffs are almost here, and with all three top contenders in the Western Conference, the MVP battle could be settled on the court in the very near future.