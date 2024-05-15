Highlights Nikola Jokić won his 3rd MVP award, and was nonchalant during the ceremony on Wednesday night.

Jokić stayed focused on Game 5 despite MVP celebration and came out in strong fashion.

Jokić is known for dismissing celebratory pageantry and remains focused on the task at hand.

The Denver Nuggets' quest to defend their reign as NBA champions took a quick pit stop on Tuesday night.

Before tip off of Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Denver, the team took a moment to honor center Nikola Jokić, who won his third MVP award for his play this season.

It's the third time that Jokić has won the award in the past four years, and it appeared from his reaction that he was pretty over being handed hardware again and again. As NBA commissioner Adam Silver handed Jokić the trophy, he barely cracked a smile while lifting it into the air.

Thankfully, Jokić's teammates were there to help get the party started.

By the numbers, it's no surprise that Jokić was once again named MVP this season.

The Nuggets center finished the regular season averaging 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. Through nine postseason games thus far, he's essentially matched or bettered those marks.

It Wasn't the First Time Jokić Has Been Less Than Ecstatic During Celebratory Moment

Jokić infamously once groaned at the idea of a championship parade.

If Tuesday night's award ceremony was someone's first time seeing Jokić in a context outside of his on-court dominance, they might be surprised at how nonchalant he seemed about being named the best player in the NBA. But Jokić has long seemed to dismiss some of the pageantry that inherently comes with being a player of his quality.

After the Nuggets won the NBA Finals last season, Jokić was perplexed to learn that he would be expected to attend the team's celebratory parade in Denver.

"No, I need to go home," he said, after being informed of the parade. Jokić would ultimately decide to tough it out and enjoy the party, but the moment goes a long way in showing that sometimes the non-basketball parts of his basketball life are not his favorites.

Jokić Didn't Let the Celebration Get in the Way of His Focus on Game 5

MVP came out firing on Tuesday night.

If Jokić didn't look too hyped up about receiving his MVP award, maybe it was because he was saving his intensity for the court.

Heading into Game 5 against the Timberwolves, Jokić said he expected it to be the "hardest game of our lives." From the opening tip on Tuesday, he answered the call, putting up 12 points, two rebounds, and four assists in the first quarter alone.

Denver still has a long way to go if they are to defend their title, and already showed signs of struggle in losing their opening two games against the Timberwolves. That said, with Jokić on their side, it's tough to be against them, and it feels very possible the Nuggets will once again be lifting the trophy at the end of the NBA Finals.

Jokić might be a bit more excited if he gets that trophy handed to him again. If anything, at least he knows about the parade this time.