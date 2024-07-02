Highlights The Nuggets have had a quiet start to free agency, with no incoming moves in the first two days.

Their three-time MVP, Nikola Jokić, is eager to see Russell Westbrook in a Denver jersey.

The Nuggets need to improve their bench, and Westbrook will be a great start toward achieving that goal.

The Denver Nuggets, who went from favorites to win the title to being eliminated in the second round last season, have been quiet in free agency through the first two days. With the front office being so passive, it seems like their franchise star Nikola Jokić is urging them to make a move. And he has a recommendation.

According to Nuggets insider Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports, the Serbian is pushing GM Calvin Booth to bring in former MVP Russell Westbrook from the Los Angeles Clippers. While it seems like a contentious choice at first, if Jokić trusts Westbrook, the front office shouldn't be thinking twice.

The pair have reportedly been friends for years, but it wasn't always like that. Back in December 2018, when Westbrook was still with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he got into an on-court tiff with Jamal Murray, and Jokić also got involved. But they made up at the All-Star break that year, and Westbrook also gave him a birthday gift later, which was revealed by the three-time MVP's father.

Westbrook was already interested in making the move to the Mile-High City, but now the interest should be mutual.

Does the Westbrook Fit Make Sense for the Nuggets?

Former UCLA guard bought into a lesser role with the Clippers, so he could do it again

Westbrook's legacy took the biggest hit during his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. He struggled at both ends of the court but played well in a sixth-man role. He then eventually took on the sixth-man role with the Clippers after the team acquired James Harden via trade.

When the Clippers brought him in, Westbrook accepted a lesser role and became much more effective. His ability to impact the game with his defense and tenacity while running the bench unit made him a valuable rotational player with the Clippers. And that is the role he will be asked to play in Denver, if they trade for him.

Russell Westbrook 2023-24 Stats Category Regular Season PPG 11.1 RPG 5.0 APG 4.5 SPG 1.1 FG% 45.4% 3P% 27.3%

With Reggie Jackson being traded to the Charlotte Hornets, the Nuggets need a second-unit point guard and Westbrook could be an upgrade over him. Jackson's shooting is far better than Westbrook's, but the athleticism, defense, and leadership he brings is something the Nuggets need. He may not be running with the starters often, but he can be a great cutter for Jokić and create good looks for guys like Michael Porter Jr and Murray.

Westbrook can make a real impact on the Nuggets bench, and with their MVP already stamping the move, they should be all over it.

Nuggets Need To Wake up From Their Slumber

Quiet free agency so far in Denver

In the first two days of free agency, the Nuggets have merely observed the other top teams in the West get better. And on top of that, they have lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a key component of their championship team, who chose the Orlando Magic over returning to Denver.

With Christian Braun replacing him in the lineup, their bench is now weaker than before. Peyton Watson is a promising talent whose defensive potential is sky-high, but he shot less than 30% from three last season. Zeke Nnaji barely averaged 10 minutes per game for them last season, with his production going down by the year. Julian Strawther shone in preseason last year before fizzling out in the regular season, shooting 36.9% from the field and 29.7% from three.

Adding Westbrook will be step one toward improving this bench unit, but the Nuggets will need more firepower. Gordon Hayward could be a name they could look at as they begin their ascension to the top again.