Highlights Nikola Jokić won his 3rd MVP in four years, and has been one of the NBA's most elite players and an MVP candidate for the last six years.

Jokić addressed how long he plans to continue playing in the NBA, and it sounds as though he's planning a long career.

Jokić won the MVP award over two strong candidates in Dallas Mavericks' Luka Dončić and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokić was named NBA MVP on Wednesday night, beating out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks to win the award. It's the third time in four years that Jokić has lifted the trophy.

Originally drafted in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft, Jokić quickly established himself as one of the most dominant players in the league. Through nine years of basketball, Jokić has already been named an All-Star six times, won three MVP awards, and led his team to a title while being named MVP of the NBA Finals.

While meeting with reporters after being named MVP on Wednesday night, Jokić was asked how long he planned to continue his NBA career. He provided a simple, but rather open-ended answer.

"Hopefully, I'm going to be ready. I think the determination is going to be if I can perform on a high level or not," Jokić said. "I’m not going to take a spot from some young guys or put the franchise down. As long as I can play at the highest level and help the team win, I’m going to play until then.”

Given His Response, It Doesn't Sound Like Jokić Has Plans of Leaving the NBA Any Time Soon

Jokić remains one of the most dominant forces that exists in the NBA.

While Jokić's response to reporters was rather humble, it's safe to say that if the determining factor of his retirement comes down to the quality of his play, Jokić is going to be a staple of the NBA for years to come.

Through the 2023-24 season, Jokić nearly averaged a triple-double, putting up 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game. He led the Nuggets in points, rebounds, assists, and steals for the year.

At 29 years old, Jokić should have plenty of years left on his NBA clock. While big men have struggled to carry long careers, his style of play feels far more sustainable than that of the legendary centers of yesteryear. None of those guys were averaging nine assists per game.

Despite finishing another dominant year though, not everyone believed that Jokić deserved to win MVP for his performance this season. On TNT's "Inside the NBA" on Wednesday night, Shaquille O'Neal argued that Gilgeous-Alexander should have taken home the hardware.

"I thought, and again, no disrespect to Joker. Best big man in the league by far," O'Neal said. "But I thought Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, one of only a few players that had 30 points 50 times. Stat stuffer. Great season. His team is No. 1. Nobody expected them to be No. 1. I thought Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was going to win it."

Jokić didn't mind the call from Shaq.

"We don't judge people here, so that's fine. That's your opinion," Jokić told O'Neal after he made his admission. "I think that there's a lot of players that deserve it."