The Denver Nuggets will not repeat as NBA champions.

On Sunday night, the Nuggets fell in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals to the Minnesota Timberwolves, ending their bid to win back-to-back titles.

It was the second straight year that the two teams had met in the playoffs, with the Nuggets besting the Timberwolves in the first round of last year's postseason en route to their title.

After Sunday's game, Nuggets big man Nikola Jokić was asked about the potential of a budding rivalry between the two sides, and the three-time MVP winner offered tons of praise to the team that beat his.

"Yes. I think they’re built to beat us in some ways," Jokić said of the potential rivalry. "Just look at their roster. They have basically, two all stars, two first defensive players of the year, Mike Conley, who is the most underrated player in the NBA, probably. I love the guy. He’s so good, and he always makes the right play. ... On the bench, they have the Sixth Man of the Year. One team that can do literally everything. They can be big or small."

Rivalry May Be Young, But It Looks Like It's Built for Years to Come

Nuggets and Timberwolves could be in for more epic battles in the coming years.

It's tough to identify a true rivalry until after it's fully flourished, but over the past two years, the Timberwolves and Nuggets have been moving in that direction.

The teams have now met in back-to-back postseasons, with the Nuggets besting the Wolves in five games last year. While Denver won that series 4–1, four of the five games were determined by less than 10 points, so it was far from a true blowout.

Further, the cores of both teams look to be rather locked in for the foreseeable future. The Timberwolves don't plan on moving on from the triumvirate of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert any time soon, and the Nuggets will continue to revolve around three-time MVP Jokić and, to a lesser extent, guard Jamal Murray.

The potential rivalry between the Nugs and Wolves would see its intensity compounded by several factors if Minnesota is able to go on to win the championship this year, as it would put the two most recent title-holders up against each other in the same conference.

Finally, the rising tide of the Western Conference could work both for and against the budding angst between these two teams. On one hand, there are already a lot of talented teams in the West, and several more — the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies, for instance — set to make a leap next year.

This could make it harder for the Nuggets and Timberwolves to meet again in the postseason.

Conversely, if Denver and Minnesota are both able to battle their way through a crowded West to face each other once again next year, NBA fans could really see the sparks fly.