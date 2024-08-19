Highlights Nikola Jokić is a dominant force in the NBA.

Denver needs to upgrade the point guard spot, though, and reportedly wants to trade for Vasilije Micic.

Micic could be a boost to both Jokic and the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic is arguably the best basketball player in the world at the moment.

He has won three of the last four NBA MVP awards. Last season, he was 12th in the league in scoring (26.4 points per game), fourth in rebounding (12.4) and fourth in assists (9.0).

His best statistical campaign came in 2021-22 when he was 10th in scoring (27.1), second in rebounding (13.8) and eighth in assists (7.9).

His ability to orchestrate an offense as a 7-footer is unparalleled in NBA history. He sees passes no one else sees, makes passes no one else can make and can score in the post, from mid-range and from three. He has no offensive weaknesses.

He led the Denver Nuggets on a dominant title run in 2022-23. The team went 16-4 in the postseason.

He just led Serbia to a Bronze Medal in the 2024 Olympics, happening to run into the buzzsaw that was Team USA. Even then, it required some serious Stephen Curry heroics to prevent Jokic's group from upsetting the Americans and reaching the Gold Medal Game.

The 29-year-old could use some help getting Denver back to the top of the NBA mountain, though, especially considering Nuggets teammate Jamal Murray's Olympic struggles with Team Canada.

Denver's front office is hoping to make a deal that could help. It may not be a blockbuster that would change the championship landscape, but it would give Jokic a familiar face and the Nuggets some much-needed depth at a crucial position.

Denver Nuggets Eager to Trade for Vasilije Micic

Jokic could reunite with his Serbian teammate

Minus Bogdan Bogdanović shooting the lights out against Team USA, Micic was the most consistent non-Jokic player Serbia had in Paris.

The 6-foot-5 point guard averaged 13.3 points and 4.5 assists during the Olympics, the latter of which was 11th best in the tournament. He scored in double digits every game except one, with a high of 19.0 points against Germany in the Bronze Medal Game.

He had seven, seven and six assists in three consecutive games against Puerto Rico, South Sudan and Australia.

With Micic at point guard, Jokic led the tournament in total points, rebounds and assists, becoming the only player in Olympic history to do so.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein on Substack, the Nuggets are hoping to make a trade with the Charlotte Hornets for Micic at some point this season.

"With a salary of $7.7 million this season and an $8.1 million team option in 2025-26, Vasilije Micić continues to be mentioned as a potential down-the-road trade target for Denver given Micic's close relationship with Nuggets star Nikola Jokić."

Stein raises the ever-present issue of the second apron, though. Denver is only about $5 million short of surpassing it right now.

Then there's Charlotte's lack of veteran depth at point guard and LaMelo Ball 's recent injury history.

The Nuggets, though, need Micic more. Murray and the recently added Russell Westbrook are the only point guards on the depth chart.

Bringing Micic aboard makes sense roster-wise, and his friendship with Jokic makes a potential deal even more appealing for Denver.