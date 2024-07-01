Highlights Russell Westbrook opted-in to his player option with the LA Clippers for the 2024-25 season.

The Denver Nuggets are interested in acquiring Westbrook via trade.

Westbrook's role with the Nuggets would be as a second-unit player, but his lack of shooting is a concern.

Russell Westbrook has been a key member of the Los Angeles Clippers ever since he was picked up by the team following a buyout from the Utah Jazz in the 2022-23 season. Last offseason, Westbrook rewarded the faith the Clippers had in him by signing a two-year deal with the team in free agency.

The second year of the team-friendly contract that Westbrook had signed involved a player option for the 2024-25 season. When the deadline came to make a decision on that option, Westbrook opted-in to the deal.

With the chaos surrounding the Clippers and the free agency situation of Paul George, the return of Westbrook felt like a welcome form of stability for the team. However, it appears that Westbrook may not be settling back into his home in Los Angeles after all.

Reports indicate that the Clippers will be looking to trade Westbrook after he opted-in to his player option. The good news for the Clippers is that there is a trade partner already emerging to acquire the services of the future Hall of Fame point guard.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the Denver Nuggets are interested in acquiring Westbrook via trade and bringing him over to the Mile High City. Westbrook should prove to be a relatively easy addition, considering he is only owed just over $4 million in the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Westbrook's Fit With The Nuggets

There is a role already awaiting Westbrook upon arrival in Denver

The Nuggets recently traded away backup point guard Reggie Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets and now, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is on the move to the Orlando Magic. Westbook could be slotted in as a backup, the role he played with the Clippers this past season. But given Caldwell-Pope's departure, there may be a bigger role in line for the former league MVP, should he land in Denver.

Russell Westbrook – 2023-24 Season Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 11.1 6.3 RPG 5.0 4.2 APG 4.5 1.7 SPG 1.1 1.2 FG% 45.4% 26.0% 3P% 27.3% 23.5%

Westbrook had an incredibly productive regular season for the Clippers. He successfully shifted to a bench role with the team after the acquisition of James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers. Westbrook would go on to finish seventh in voting for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

The postseason was a different story for him. In their first round matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, he looked awful. The Mavericks dared Westbrook to shoot the ball and anyone who watches the NBA with regularity will know that has usually been an effective strategy to slow him down.

His fit with the Nuggets comes with some intrigue, but also has some concern as well. Westbrook would naturally have the opportunity to run the second unit for the team, and he should be able to bring value to the Nuggets in executing that role. However, Westbrook's complete lack of shooting feels a touch concerning.

While the Nuggets shot the smallest number of three-pointers on average (31.2) during the regular season, they were also converting them at the ninth-best rate (37.4 percent) in the league. It feels odd envisioning a two-man game with him and Nikola Jokić should the rotation call for it.

