Highlights Nuggets showed resilience against Timberwolves but need stronger bench players to compete at championship level.

Denver's success relies heavily on young players and affordable veterans for bench production. Optimal lineup needed.

Nuggets may consider trading Porter Jr. to alleviate salary crunch, but his value peaks when shooting well.

Once the Denver Nuggets responded to being punched in the mouth in Games 1 and 2 at home by the Minnesota Timberwolves, they sat in the driver's seat after winning three straight to take a 3-2 series lead. The entirety of the basketball world wrote off the Wolves as the series headed back to Minnesota, thinking the defending champs had hit their stride at the exact right time.

It almost seemed meant to be for Denver to complete the comeback and advance to the Conference Finals on their way to their second-straight NBA title, but the Wolves responded with a 45-point destruction on their home floor to send the series back to the Mile High City.

Denver still remained confident with Game 7 in their building, and that confidence ratcheted up another level when they took a 15-point lead at halftime that ballooned to 20 early in the third. Minnesota's clunky offense was sputtering, Anthony Edwards couldn't find a basket, and the Nuggets were clicking on all cylinders.

Suddenly, Minnesota's defense took over the game, Nikola Jokić looked human, and Denver's all-world starting five couldn't do a thing. Minnesota went on a 54-24 run to seal Game 7 and advance, leaving the Nuggets in an unfamiliar place of disappointment.

Denver Put Up Strong Effort Against Minnesota

Second round series was more like an NBA Finals matchup

While this series loss was concerning on several levels for the Nuggets, they shouldn't overreact to a game in which they were up 20 points against an elite Timberwolves team with a chance to play for another Western Conference Title. Many have even argued that this series was the true West Finals, or even the NBA Finals. While ludicrous, the sentiment does speak to the excellent quality of both teams in this second-round heavyweight fight.

Not Just A 2nd-Round Series Team Denver Minnesota ORTG (NBA Rank) 117.8 (5th) 114.6 (17th) DRTG (NBA Rank) 112.3 (8th) 108.4 (1st) NRTG (NBA Rank) +5.5 (4th) +6.3 (3rd)

The Nuggets should be happy with the way they responded to Minnesota's first haymaker, when the younger, hungrier team came into Denver with a tenacious effort and stole the first two games. The defending champs responded like champions, finding their game and winning the next three in dominant fashion, pushing the Wolves to the brink of elimination.

Although they couldn't finish the job, and the commanding stretches of Minnesota basketball were worrying, there is no shame in what the Nuggets accomplished this year. The question is how they will follow up the disappointing ending next season.

Nuggets Need to Address Their Bench

Their second-unit has been a problem for years, and isn't getting better

Another season has passed where Denver's bench hurt them in the regular season and the postseason. This is somewhat to be expected for a team with a star-studded, highly-paid starting lineup, but the Nuggets' ineptitude with their second-unit has been beyond the norm.

When Jamal Murray and/or Michael Porter Jr. were out in 2021 and 2022, Denver obviously struggled mightily in any minutes Jokić wasn't on the floor, but this trend has continued since those players returned to the lineup. Although they took home the championship in 2023, the non-Jokić minutes were still a problem at times during that season and playoff run.

However, the veteran additions of Bruce Brown and Jeff Green allowed Denver to float the bench minutes more effectively than they had in the past, and even win some shifts in the postseason. Most notably, Brown and Christian Braun were excellent in the NBA Finals vs. the Miami Heat, with Brown exploding and Game 4 and Braun in Game 3. Those little moments of rest for Jokić and other starters while not losing ground on the scoreboard were instrumental in winning the trophy.

With Brown and Green departing, and Braun going through some struggles in the playoffs, Denver was left with a bare cupboard of bench players to rely on in big moments. Second-year wing Peyton Watson showcased incredible two-way potential throughout the regular season, but looked his young age in the postseason, leading to his benching.

This left Mike Malone with a bench of Braun, Reggie Jackson, and Justin Holiday, who each had their moments during the run, but were simply not good enough to compete at a championship level. This put an incredible burden on the starters to be great, and they weren't able to consistently do it against Minnesota's stifling defense.

Bench Production Drop-Off Player Playoff PPG Reg. Season PPG Braun 5.1 7.3 Jackson 3.5 10.2 Holiday 2.9 4.0 Watson 1.8 6.7 2023 Braun 3.2 4.7 2023 Brown 12.0 11.5 2023 Green 4.1 7.8

As mentioned before, Denver is strapped for cash with four highly paid starters, which forces them to rely on young players or cheap veterans for bench production. However, they must make smart moves on the margins this off-season to bring in inexpensive depth pieces like Jeff Green in 2023.

Otherwise, all the pressure is on the young guys to develop quickly into consistent, playable playoff performers.

Nuggets Could Consider Moving Off Porter Jr.

Denver's marksman is a good player, but is extremely expensive

The only way out of the aforementioned salary crunch for Denver is to trade one of their four biggest contracts. Obviously Jokić and Murray are safe, and Aaron Gordon is much cheaper and indispensable for the Nuggets because of his size, athleticism and defensive skills.

That leaves Porter Jr. and his three-year contract at $38M per season. Porter is an excellent player and arguably the best shooter in the league, but he is a poor defender and doesn't bring much to the game outside of shooting. Furthermore, he struggled mightily against the physical defense of Minnesota as well as on the biggest stage in the 2023 NBA Finals, calling into question his ability to step up in tough playoff environments.

Porter's Struggles vs. MIN PPG TS% RPG Contract 10.7 49.5% 5.7 $35.9M

To be fair, Porter was arguably Denver's second-best player in the first-round vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 22.8 points and 8.4 rebounds on absurd 55.3/48.8/76.9 splits, and was also great in the Nuggets' three series before last year's NBA Finals. He is a deadly accurate shooter and a solid rebounder who can bring great value when he is right.

It is just difficult to justify his expensive contract when he makes no impact on the game if he isn't shooting well, like this past series. Again, it is likely too soon to hit the panic button and trade Porter, but it is the only way Denver can escape this predicament.