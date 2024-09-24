Key Takeaways The Denver Nuggets secured Murray with a big extension, shaping their championship aspirations.

The Nuggets are facing stiff competition in the West, relying on Murray to elevate his game due to a plethora of departing role players.

Murray has yet to receive an All-Star nod but boasts impressive stats, so hopes are high for this season.

Has the Denver Nuggets ’ NBA championship window already shrunk too much with such a flurry of players departing from the team over the previous two offseasons?

Potentially, though the 2023 champions ensured that they didn’t let Jamal Murray walk next summer by signing him to a long-term max extension, that league insider Mark Medina believes was a vital move for the front office to make.

Where Does Denver Stack Up in the West?

It was only two seasons ago when the Nuggets won it all

The Western Conference landscape for the 2024-25 regular season is shaping up to be one of the most competitive that the league has seen in a long time, with many of the top contenders significantly bolstering their rosters ahead of the new campaign.

But there is an argument to be made that the Nuggets are very much flailing behind their main competitors.

While they added nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook to strengthen the depth of their backcourt - likely playing second-fiddle to Jamal Murray and Christian Braun who are expected to be the starting pairing - this move was more to mitigate the losses they had over the offseason, with both Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson departing from the team and moving over to the East, joining the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers , respectively.

Additionally, the Nuggets will have to wait at least another season for their 2024 NBA Draft first-round rookie selection DaRon Holmes II to take to the hardwood for the first time after he suffered a torn Achilles in his Summer League debut, though they did also go out and sign power forward Dario Saric in free agency, inking him to a two-year, $10.6 million deal.

Murray-Jokić-Gordon-Porter Jr. - Lineup Statistics Category Statistic OFF RTG 124.9 DEF RTG 111.7 NET RTG 13.2 PIE 57.0

Fortunately for Denver, though, their championship core of Murray, Nikola Jokic , Michael Porter Jr. , and Aaron Gordon remains intact.

But with Murray headed for free agency next summer, the Nuggets took the possibility of him walking away off the table by agreeing with their point guard on a big pay day, signing him to a four-year, $208 million extension which keeps him under contract in the Mile High City through the 2028-29 season, guaranteeing him $244 million over the next five years.

But whether, in hindsight, the move will be one that keeps their franchise star, Jokić’s championship window wide, still remains to be seen, with an argument being presented that suggests that their financial irresponsibility over the last few seasons has put their future title hopes in real jeopardy, with them having no choice but to have let key members of the team leave for nothing in return.

Expect Murray To Be ‘More Revitalized’ Next Season

Medina argues that the Nuggets were very ‘wise’ when they made the decision to sign Murray to a long-term extension as he is considered one of the best pure point guards in the NBA, and has an ‘unmatched’ on-court bond with Jokić.

Furthermore, the journalist also goes on to state that he expects Murray to have an All-Star-worthy season in the 2024-25 campaign, especially as he wants to make up for his poor Olympics campaign with Team Canada during the summer.

It's crucial. Jamal Murray is going to become an All-Star this season. He’s clearly been showing through the championship runs, the deep playoff pushes, that he's a gamer. He's one of the best point guards in the NBA. The chemistry that he has with Nikola Jokić is unmatched. And so it was very wise, and expected, that they would sign him to this extension, because you don't want him to become a free agent next summer and leave for nothing. Also, we have to keep in mind that even though he had struggles in the playoffs last season, and he didn't play well in the Olympics, a lot of that had to do with injuries and the fact that he was feeling the championship burnout. I expect him to be a lot more revitalized this season, having a bounce back year, having an all-star year.

Nuggets Will Be Relying on Murray To Take His Game to ‘Yet Another Level’

Speaking about how Murray’s extension is beneficial for the Nuggets themselves, Medina feels that due to the loss of some of their key role players from the 2023 championship-winning roster over the last two offseasons, they may need to rely on the Canadian to be able to take his game up yet another gear.

How it ties together is that the Nuggets have had a lot of offseason challenges, outside of securing Jamal Murray, with losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and when you extend it back to last off season, losing some other key role players as part of that championship roster, most notably with Bruce Brown. The Nuggets still have their main core, with Jokić, Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon, but a lot of the others are not there anymore. And so it's going to really be incumbent on Jamal Murray to somehow take his game to yet another level.

Still Chasing All-Star Status

Could 2024-25 finally be the season that Murray gets his first All-Star nod?

With his numbers on both sides of the ACL injury he suffered which kept him out of the 2021-22 season, fairly comparable, it has surprised some that Murray has yet to be named to an NBA All-Star team.

The 27-year-old averaged 20-plus points per game in the last three seasons he has played in, including tying his career-high of 21.2 points scored this past season.

He also set career highs in assists (6.5) - which created 15.7 points per contest - field goal percentage (48.1 percent) and three-point shooting percentage (42.5), surpassing 40-plus percent from deep for just the second time in his seven-season career.

But while Murray is a premier playmaker, and makes his teammates around him better, as exemplified by their plus-8.2 net rating when he is on the court versus their plus-3.0 net efficiency when he is off the court, he is also able to comfortably create his own shot with ease, in a variety of ways.

Jamal Murray - Last Three Seasons Category 2020-21 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 21.2 20.0 21.2 RPG 4.0 4.0 4.1 APG 4.8 6.2 6.5 STL 1.3 1.0 1.0 FG% 47.7 45.4 48.1 3P% 40.8 39.8 42.5

He is most successful when he takes one dribble, knocking down 55.7 percent of his shot attempts, but his numbers are comparable across the board, with him knocking down his shots at a rate of 47.4 percent when he takes seven or more dribbles, while he makes 47.1 percent of his shots when he doesn't dribble the ball at all.

Murray also doesn't need the ball in his hands for too long to make shots either.

In fact, he is much more accurate when he has less time to think about it, recording a 63.1 percent effective field goal percentage when he has the ball for less than two seconds, while this number drops to 52.7 percent when he touches the ball between two-to-six seconds.

Furthermore, when he has the ball for more than six seconds, his effective field goal percentage drops even further, to 50.9 percent.

Should Murray perform at this level this season, or better yet, find another gear, then surely his time has come to earn what would be a very well deserved All-Star selection.

But his task may be made harder by the sheer fact that there is so much guard talent in the Western Conference, so we will just have to wait and see.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.