Highlights The Thunder's lack of playoff experience caused them to be over-aggressive, proving costly.

The Mavericks outperformed the Thunder in both offense and defense, overpowering them.

The Nuggets failed to adapt to the Timberwolves in Game 7, leading to their downfall in the series.

The Conference Semifinals mark an important step in the process of every NBA playoff team. They possessed the caliber to win a round, defeating their first opponent in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. However, it would be the Conference Semifinals — the second round — where they faltered.

Losing in the Conference Semifinals is always a disappointment, as is losing in any round. The team possessed the tools necessary to solidify themselves as a legitimate title contender, yet lost early. Teams must win 16 games in the NBA playoffs in order to take home the championship. In the case of teams that lose in the Conference Semifinals, they did not even reach the halfway mark of eight wins.

In this year’s Western Conference Semifinals, the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder were the two teams to fail in that round. The Nuggets fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in seven games, and the Thunder fell to the Dallas Mavericks in just five.

However, the reasons that the two teams fell were extremely different in nature. Here is what went wrong for the Nuggets and Thunder in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Lack of playoff experience came back to bite the Thunder

Unlike the teams in the Eastern Conference Semifinals that lost that round, the teams in the Western Conference were healthy for the most part. Injuries did not play much of a factor in these series, particularly with the Oklahoma City Thunder. What ended up being the killer to their season was their playoff inexperience, particularly in comparison to the team they were facing.

The Dallas Mavericks were their opponent, and when the lights got bright, they were the superior team on both sides of the ball. The Mavericks dominated the Thunder throughout the series physically, killing them on the boards and walling them out of the paint. Where Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving weren’t, P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, and Tim Hardaway Jr. were.

The Thunder dominated the New Orleans Pelicans in the opening round of the playoffs, using their defense to suffocate the Pelicans. In that series, they held the Pelicans to no more than 92 points in each game, and that same strategy worked for the Thunder’s first game against the Mavericks, which they won by a score of 117-95.

It appeared they would continue their stroke of talent through a proven playoff opponent in the Mavericks. But Game 1 was where that ended as, unlike the Pelicans, the Mavericks adapted to the Thunder’s strategies and shut them down in Games 2 and 3. The Thunder barely outlasted the Mavericks in Game 4, but Dallas would slam the door in Games 5 and 6 to secure the series.

Game 6, however, could have gone either way, and it is where the Thunder’s lack of playoff experience reared its ugly head. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was outstanding for the Thunder all playoffs, but he committed a foul with 2.5 seconds left that allowed Dallas to take the lead and subsequently win the game on free throws.

The over-aggressiveness of the Thunder in the series was apparent, and it came to a head with the foul to end Game 6. The moment simply became too much for the Thunder, and the Mavericks, with their playoff experience, used that against them. That is what went wrong for OKC in the playoffs.

Denver Nuggets

Nuggets failed to adapt to the Timberwolves when it mattered

Unlike the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Denver Nuggets had the definition of playoff experience. They were the defending champions, having won it all last year with the top seed. This year, however, they proved how hard it is to win back-to-back titles with a Game 7 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Conference Semifinals.

The factor that ended up being the downfall of the Nuggets was less clear than the other teams. However, if there is one area where the Nuggets failed, it was in their ability to adapt to the Timberwolves. The Nuggets essentially did everything right, but appeared to coast at points.

This was particularly evident in Game 7 in Denver, where the Nuggets took a comfortable lead into the second half, and it appeared they had the game in the bag. But the Timberwolves proved they are a legitimate contender by doing something they most likely would have not in previous years, and that is adapt.

“There's no caveat here. Minnesota didn't win this series when Jokic rested. Jamal Murray was playing hurt, sure, but at least he was playing. Every Nugget in the rotation was available to play in all seven games of this series. Jokic had his teammates. It didn't make a difference. The Timberwolves didn't just beat the Nuggets. They beat the best version of the Nuggets.” —Sam Quinn, CBS Sports

Anthony Edwards proved himself as a sensation in this series. He had just three points going into the second half, but they improvised on the fly, pinpointing weaknesses in the Nuggets’ game and capitalizing. Edwards had a stronger second half, particularly against Jamal Murray, who was playing hurt. They got to him. They got to Nikola Jokić. And the Nuggets blew the largest lead in NBA Game 7 history.

Multiple times did the Nuggets have the opportunity to put the T’Wolves down, and multiple times did they fail. It was not a matter of them being the worse team, but rather, it was a matter of the T’Wolves being the better team when it mattered. The Denver Nuggets did not adapt to the ever-evolving T’Wolves, and it was what led to their downfall in the 2024 playoffs.