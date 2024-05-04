Highlights OKC, Denver, and Minnesota are Northwest Division powerhouses dominating the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Thunder and Wolves swept their first-round opponents, while the Nuggets advanced in five games.

The strong chance of a Northwest team making the Finals is based on their regular season records and playoff success.

In terms of hype and excitement, the 2024 NBA Playoffs have truly delivered so far. A lot of matchups have been highly competitive, but one key storyline deserves more recognition: the play of the Northwest Division's powerhouses. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves all came out of the first round relatively unscathed. The top-seeded Thunder and third-seeded Wolves both pulled off sweeps without too much trouble. And while the Nuggets played it close with the LA Lakers, it took Denver only five games to advance.

Since Denver is defending their crown in 2024, they rightfully command tons of attention, and respect, from pundits. With an excellent chance to reach the Finals in back to back seasons, the Nuggets have remained the prohibitive favorite to come out of the West all season long. But with the emergence of OKC and Minnesota, can either of them spring a slight upset and make it to the Finals?

Top-3 Seeds in the West All Came From the Northwest

Oklahoma City, Denver, and Minnesota combined to go 170-76 in the regular season

This season, a few young teams went from low-level playoff threats to legitimate contenders. No one had greater turnarounds than OKC and Minnesota. OKC, which boasts the league's youngest current roster (avg. age of the team is around 24 years old), showed how prepared they were for the postseason by dispatching the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans in four games.

Sure, All-Star forward Zion Williamson was out of the lineup, but it was encouraging to see the Thunder take care of business and avoid any letdowns. Coach Mark Daigneault, who was recently named Coach of the Year, kept his rotation expanded to 10 players and effectively sent out the right lineup combinations without overworking his starting five.

Budding superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged a few points less than his season average, but OKC still dominated. That, alone, could be a huge confidence booster in subsequent rounds.

Northwest Division Teams • Regular Season Statistics Team Wins Home Record Away Record Point Differential Oklahoma City Thunder 57 33-8 24-17 +7.4 Denver Nuggets 57 33-8 24-17 +5.3 Minnesota Timberwolves 56 30-11 26-15 +6.5

Minnesota, on the other hand, had a more difficult matchup, on paper, than OKC. It was expected that their series with the Phoenix Suns could last six or seven games. Instead, the Timberwolves showed a relentless attitude and went in for the kill after leading the series 2-0.

Anthony Edwards was unstoppable in all four games and looks the part of a true postseason star. With a second-round tilt against the Nuggets on the horizon, the division will be under the microscope: Nuggets v. Wolves could eventually produce an NBA Finals participant or winner.

Strong Chance a Northwest Team Makes the 2024 Finals

Northwest Division Went 12-1 in the First Round

Based on the regular season and first round, it's reasonable to say that the Western Conference's Finals representative will be a Northwest Division team.

As aforementioned, Denver is still favored to make it, but a second-round meeting with the Wolves could change everything. Minnesota faced off against the Nuggets as the #8 seed in last year's playoffs.

The Wolves are certainly out for revenge after losing in five games. Though they did not make a ton of significant changes to their team, internal growth, better chemistry, and more attention to detail defensively have turned them into a powerhouse. Minnesota is nowhere near the same team Denver faced off against about a year ago.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves • Head-to-Head Series Stats (2023-24) Team Wins PPG APG FG% 3PT% FT% Wolves 2 113.0 26.6 .485 .386 .776 Nuggets 2 114.9 29.5 .496 .374 .761

Denver's lack of depth is also a cloud hanging over them as well. Since Minnesota has a starting lineup that is capable of keeping up with the defending champs, it could come down to bench contributions from players like Naz Reid (Minnesota, 2024 Sixth Man of the Year), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (MIN), Christian Braun (DEN), and Peyton Watson. Whichever team closes margins more effectively might end up winning the series.

Oklahoma City will face the winner of the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers. After barely being tested in Round 1, it will be interesting to see how OKC deals with a team that features elite, star talent. Either way, their style and depth suggests a more favorable outcome. It's impressive to see a conference's final four that has three teams from the same division. The familiarity that each team has with each other will definitely play a role in the outcome of the playoffs as a whole.