Highlights Aaron Gordon's underrated contributions to Denver include finishing, passing, and defense.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's defense and ball pressure are key assets for Minnesota in the upcoming series.

Role players like Gordon and Alexander-Walker can be crucial in deciding games and generating momentum.

Two of the NBA's more compelling teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves (the Western Conference's No. 3 seed) and Denver Nuggets (the West's No. 2 seed) are set to begin their next playoff round on Saturday. This has the makings of a heck of a matchup between an up-and-coming in Minnesota, and the defending NBA Champs in Denver. Minnesota is fresh off dispatching the Big Three of the Phoenix Suns via a sweep, whereas Denver found a way to outlast LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in a five-game series win.

The star power will be there with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Anthony Edwards, and Karl-Anthony Towns, among others, set to take the hardwood in this upcoming West Semifinals series. The key offensive cogs for the Nuggets and Timberwolves will garner much of the attention in this second-round clash between Northwest Division foes, and understandably so.

But, in a series between pretty evenly matched clubs, one shouldn't discount the role players. With that in mind, a couple of role pieces, one for each team, are flying a bit under the radar as unsung contributors leading into this series.

Let's begin with Denver's, and then examine that player for Minnesota.

Denver's Unsung Hero for this Series: Aaron Gordon

Gordon consistently makes winning plays

Since he was traded to Denver, Aaron Gordon has been a terrific fit with the Nuggets. He's been the ultimate energy contributor for Denver and has been uber-efficient playing off of Jokic and Murray. Gordon's scoring was a bit down in the regular season, but he had 13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per contest, and he's been a terrific cutter and threat in the dunker spot for Denver.

Even while his numbers declined later in that last series win over the Lakers, throughout that series, he was finding ways to be impactful as a finisher and off-ball threat, and his presence on the glass could make a difference again in this upcoming Wolves series.

Minnesota is a physical team which should be a good match for Gordon's skill set within this Denver team, but with the other threats Denver has, minimizing Gordon's off-ball looks inside is easier said than done in games. Gordon's spatial awareness is great, and he's adept at finding ways to avail himself of dump-off feeds, which played into Gordon placing in the 89th percentile in cutting finishing this season, per Synergy Sports.

By and large, though, Gordon has taken full advantage of playing off of a passer like Nikola Jokić and has been in the right spots as a lob threat and offensive rebounder to counter Denver's elite shooting. That's demonstrated in his stats from the regular season, and he made significant plays in Denver's first-round win over LA, of which his underrated passing shouldn't be disregarded, either.

Aaron Gordon First Round vs Lakers Category Stats AST 23 TO 9 OREB 19 DREB 30

In addition to his finishing prowess, underappreciated secondary playmaking, and offensive rebounding acumen, Gordon will likely draw his share of defensive assignments against Towns. Gordon's sturdy frame and versatility could make him a viable candidate to hold his own for stretches versus Towns, and additionally, Gordon's positional feel always enables him to be active on the defensive boards.

Granted, Towns is not a player that teams will shut down. However, with Gordon's combination of strength, functional length and his ability to recover when needed on closeouts, he's capable of making things tougher on Towns.

Generally, though, with what Gordon provides on both ends and in the dirty work areas, he could help give Denver the edge throughout games, as he's shown throughout their past two playoff runs.

Minnesota's Unsung Hero for this Series: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Alexander-Walker's ball pressure is big for Minnesota

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is one of Minnesota's top defenders, and in his bench minutes, one would expect him to draw the Murray assignment for stretches. Alexander-Walker made his presence felt in the first round against Phoenix as a perimeter pest, and he'll look to do the same in his opportunities versus Denver.

Alexander-Walker isn't likely going to have the offensive looks the aforementioned Gordon will, but defensively, his hounding of opposing ball handlers has been a constant for Minnesota this season, and what he could provide shouldn't be overlooked.

Alexander-Walker makes it very difficult for opposing perimeter players to initiate offense, either as shot-creators or as playmakers for others. His ability to sit and slide and not compromise driving angles, combined with his ball pressure, takes valuable time off of opponents' possessions, and in his minutes, his active hands can erase on-ball opportunities.

Of course, Rudy Gobert's rim protection and other impact defenders like Jaden McDaniels enable Alexander-Walker to be ultra-aggressive in his ball pressure, but that doesn't diminish what he's done at the point-of-attack and against wings when needed.

Alexander-Walker has had a robust 1.3 steals per 36 minutes over the course of his career, and this season, his steal rate was 1.6 percent in his first full campaign with Minnesota. His timing in swiping the ball has taken chances away regularly for opponents, and also helped generate additional transition looks for a very athletic club in the Wolves. In a tight series like this one, his doing that could give the Wolves added momentum in his minutes.

On the offensive end, while he's not going to be a key shot creator necessarily, Alexander-Walker has been a more effective shooter with Minnesota after he was traded there dating back to last season, and he's made good decisions. This season, he had 8.0 points per contest and shot a career-high 39.1 percent from three in predominantly a bench role, and he did have his moments offensively in the first round versus Phoenix.

Alexander-Walker First Round vs PHX Category Stats AST 16 TO 3 STL 7 AVERAGE PLUS-MINUS 14.8

In his last game he was off as a shooter, going two-for-nine, but Alexander-Walker had double digits 18, 10, and 16 points in Games 1, 2, and 3, and his connective passing was meaningful. His quality two-way play factored heavily into why Alexander-Walker played extended minutes.

Now, to drive the point home, in this upcoming Wolves-Nuggets series, though Gordon and Alexander-Walker aren't going to be high-usage guys, role players and meaningful depth pieces are crucial in deciding games during this time of the year, and in generating momentum.