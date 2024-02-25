Highlights The Warriors have been trending well on both ends as of late and are favored over the Nuggets.

Stephen Curry is likely to score over 30 points despite up-and-down performances as of late.

Nikola Jokić has been performing at an MVP-level with recent triple-doubles and is likely to have a big night against the Warriors.

Stephen Curry and the scorching Golden State Warriors get a tough test on Sunday night as Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets pay a visit to The Bay Area. Dubs fans probably still recall the ghosts of Denver's previous stop at Chase Center.

The last time the defending champs were in town, Jokic called glass on an improbable 39-foot buzzer-beating three-pointer to stun the Warriors to cap off an 18-point come-from-behind victory.

That was Golden State's worst loss of the season at the time, until a few more came along before the middle of January. Since then, the Warriors have turned their season around after Draymond Green rejoined the team following a lengthy suspension. Golden State has lost just two games over its previous 12 assignments.

The Warriors enter this game coming off back-to-back blowout victories over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets to open their post-All-Star game stretch of the season on a high note. They look to finish up this three-game home stand with a win over the defending champs before hopping back on the plane for a four-game East coast road trip.

As for the Nuggets, they stumbled on their way to the All-Star break, dropping three games in a row. But Denver managed to pick itself back up with two consecutive victories coming out of the mid-February intermission, though they did come against two bottom-dwelling teams in the Washington Wizards and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Denver has so far gone undefeated against Golden State this season. In fact, the Nuggets have won nine of their last 10 regular season matchups, including six straight dating back to last season.

Injury report and how to watch

Nuggets could miss two starters

Warriors:

Chris Paul (OUT - Left hand fracture)

Nuggets:

Jamal Murray (QUESTIONABLE - Bilateral tibia inflammation)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (QUESTIONABLE - Right finger sprain)

Jay Huff (OUT - Right knee inflammation)

Hunter Tyson (OUT - Left finger sprain)

Vlatko Cancar (OUT - Left knee surgery)

How to watch

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT, ESPN, Altitude (Nuggets), NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors), NBA League Pass

Betting Lines

Warriors slightly favored to win first game over Nuggets this season

Point Spread: Nuggets +1.5 (-112) / Warriors -1.5 (-108)

Money Line: Nuggets (+100) / Warriors (-118)

Over/Under: O 230.5 (-110) / U 230.5 (-110)

Our Picks

Warriors finally get one over the Nuggets

Point Spread: Warriors -1.5 (-110)

Golden State is slightly favored over Denver due to the way both teams have been trending as of late. The Warriors (29-24) have been better at covering the spread than the Nuggets (23-31) are this season. As home favorites, however, they are just 9-14, while the Nuggets are 3-5 as road underdogs.

Nonetheless, the Warriors have been playing well on both ends of the floor, which has helped them win 10 of their last 12 assignments. Since January 30, the Warriors boast the 4th best offense and the 3rd best defense, which in turn has given them the 3rd best net rating in the NBA.

The Nuggets could be potentially without Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, which should help Golden State's case of finally getting its first win over Denver since March 10, 2022. It should be worth noting that Murray missed Denver's previous outing, while Caldwell-Pope, who has been dealing with this finger issue over the last few days, played through the injury against Portland.

Player points: Stephen Curry to score over 30 points (+165)

The last few games have been a bit up and down for Stephen Curry. He scored just 15 points on 4-of-14 shooting against the Hornets in their most recent game and preceded that with a 32-point evening against the Lakers the previous night. In his last two games for the All-Star break, he scored 16 points in their win over Utah after he dropped 41 points in a loss to the Clippers.

If the trend continues for the two-time NBA MVP, expect Curry, who by the way scored 30 points versus Denver in their previous outing, to have a big game against the defending champs.

Parlay: Nikola Jokić OVER 30 points, Nikola Jokić OVER 10 assists, Nikola Jokić OVER 12 rebounds, Stephen Curry OVER 5 three-pointers. (+515)

Nikola Jokić has activated MVP mode in his first two games following the All-Star break, having recorded a pair of triple-doubles in each outing. He tallied 21 points on a perfect 10-of-10 shooting to go along with 19 rebounds, and 15 assists versus Washington, then followed it up with a 29-15-14 performance against the Blazers.

Jokic seems to be enjoying playing against Golden State as well this season, as he has averaged 31.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 7.7 assists on 69.4 percent true shooting percentage in his three games versus the Warriors so far. With that, it shouldn't hurt to put some money on a big Joker game against an undersized Warriors team.

All odds and lines courtesy of FanDuel.