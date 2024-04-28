Highlights The Nuggets lost to the Lakers 119-108, sending the series back to Denver with a 3-1 lead.

The Nuggets wore slide sandals during warmups before the game due to misplaced shoes.

Coach Malone emphasized there are no excuses for the loss and focused on solving problems for Game 5.

The Denver Nuggets lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 119–108 on Saturday to send the series back to Denver, with the Nuggets holding a 3–1 lead.

While there was plenty of action on the court throughout the game, an odd scene before tip-off caught the attention of many fans following along from home.

As the Nuggets participated in their pre-game warm-ups, the players were wearing slide sandals rather than the basketball shoes one might expect to see them in. The reason? Apparently, the teams' shoes were put on the wrong bus and, thus, didn't make it to the stadium until later in the evening.

That story was only made clear after the game, though, and thus, before tip, some fans believed the sandals to be a sly sleight from the Nuggets toward their opponents.

"We take the Lakers so unseriously, we can stay in our comfy clothes while getting ready to beat them," some fans believed the Nuggets were implying.

After the Game, the Nuggets Explained What Had Happened in Full

To their credit, they stressed that their missing shoes were no excuse for their poor performance on the court.

Speaking with reporters after the loss, Denver forward Michael Porter Jr. addressed the odd warm-up and explained that the sandals were only worn due to necessity rather than the team taking any sort of shot at their competition.

"We definitely don’t want to come off like we’re taking anybody lightly, and I hope that wasn’t — we just didn’t have our shoes," Porter said. "I think the bus that the shoes got loaded onto was the last bus, I think there was some confusion. All I had was slides. They said we’d either skip our warm-ups or go out there in slides. I knew then that people would probably make a big deal out of it, but it was just because somebody forgot to put the shoes on the right bus."

Nuggets head coach Mike Malone also addressed his team's missing shoes. Throughout his response, he stressed that the mismanaged warm-up was no excuse for his team's effort.

"We had guys out there shooting around with flip flops. Is that ideal? No. But I’m not an excuse guy," Malone said. :I’m not going to point to the reason that we got our butts kicked in the paint because our shoes weren’t here. I think that’s a reach."

Malone said that the mishandling of the shoes was just another problem to solve before their next game.

"Hopefully we can figure it out and make sure that never happens again, but no excuses, no explanations. We didn’t get the job done," Malone said.

Game 5 between the Nuggets and Lakers tips off in Denver on Monday night.