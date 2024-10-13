With the crazy inflation of transfer fees in recent years, academies have become increasingly more important for top football clubs. They help teams nurture the best prospects in the world and create their own global superstars, rather than go out and spend £100m on one. They give smaller teams a chance to make money they'd previously never come close to.

As a promising young talent develops, they eventually want to make it into their club's senior team. Getting that first chance in the professional game can be massive, but the pathway is easier at some sides than others. For the most part, the Premier League's teams seem devoted to giving youth a chance and almost everyone club in the English top flight has used at least one academy graduate so far this season.

A recent study has revealed just how many each team has used, though. Some will come as a surprise, while others were to be expected. Check out the full ranking below.

How many academy graduates every Premier League club has used during the 24/25 season Rank Club Number of former academy players used 1 Manchester United 8 2 Liverpool 8 3 Brighton & Hove Albion 5 4 Southampton 5 5 Manchester City 5 6 Leicester City 5 7 Newcastle United 4 8 Chelsea 3 9 Aston Villa 3 10 Tottenham 3 11 Crystal Palace 2 12 Arsenal 2 13 Nottingham Forest 2 14 Bournemouth 2 15 Ipswich Town 2 16 Everton 2 17 Fulham 1 18 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 19 West Ham United 1 20 Brentford 0

10 Tottenham Hotspur

Three academy graduates

Sneaking into the top 10 are Tottenham Hotspur. Having lost their greatest ever academy graduate last summer in Harry Kane, the north London outfit have still made an effort to promote youth under Ange Postecoglou. The Australian has handed three young prospects a chance in the senior team so far this campaign.

The most notable is Mikey Moore, who has many within football very excited by his talent and promise. The 17-year-old made his debut last year, but has already featured three times in the Premier League this time around. It looks like we'll be seeing plenty more from him in the future.

9 Aston Villa

Three academy graduates

Tied with Spurs with three academy graduates playing in the first team this season is Aston Villa. Under Unai Emery, the club have transformed from one fighting against relegation to one beating Bayern Munich in the Champions League. The former Arsenal boss has brought some very talented players to the club during his tenure, including Pau Torres and Amadou Onana.

He's also ensured that those who worked their way up from within the club's academy are afforded a chance. Jacob Ramsey continues to shine for Villa and is one of their better graduates in recent years. Jaden Philogene came through the youth set-up, but moved away to Hull City last summer. After one season in Yorkshire, he was re-signed by the Premier League club and has also featured prominently for the team.

8 Chelsea

Three academy graduates

For all the money they've spent over the last few years - and there's been a lot of cash thrown about - Chelsea are still prepared to give their own homegrown players a chance if they think they deserve it. Enzo Maresca's side are having a tremendous season so far, bouncing back after a couple of disappointing campaigns.

Levi Colwill has emerged as a regular in the Blues' first-team. After spending time out on loan with Huddersfield Town and Brighton & Hove Albion, he earned a shot in the side last season and hasn't looked back. It was the culmination of years of work and this year, he's already played seven times in the league. He's not the only academy product to feature, though. Cesare Casadei is another example of a young talent being handed an opportunity. As is Josh Acheampong.

7 Newcastle United

Four academy graduates

Like Chelsea, Newcastle United have had the chance to spend some pretty impressive money in the last few years. They've signed the likes of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Sven Botman since 2022. Under Eddie Howe, they've risen up the league and have left their days of scrapping at the bottom of the table in the past.

While they've signed such an impressive array of talent, the Magpies have also regularly been playing some of the stars that came through their academy. Sean Longstaff is the biggest success story to come out of the Newcastle youth set-up in recent years. The midfielder is still a regular figure in the club's first-team and has played six times so far this season. He's not the only academy graduate to earn a shot, though, with three other former youth players also featuring this season.

6 Leicester City

Five academy graduates

Having bounced back to the Premier League at the first time of asking last year, Leicester City face an uphill battle if they're to stay in the English top flight. Under Steve Cooper, they've had a tough start. The Foxes have won just one of their first seven league games this season and if they are to avoid the drop this time around, they're going to have their work cut out for them.

Any success they do have, will be experienced by plenty of the club's former academy players as well. Leicester have already featured five players who came from their youth set-up, with Hamza Choudhury being the most prominent one. Kasey McAteer and Luke Thomas are a couple of the other youngsters who have progressed into the senior side.

5 Manchester City

Five academy graduates

The last few years have seen several really promising young players emerge from Manchester City's academy. None more so than Phil Foden, who is currently the most valuable academy graduate in the Premier League. The Englishman won the PFA Player of the Year last season and while he hasn't featured heavily this season, he's still featured for City.

He's not the only academy graduate featuring under Pep Guardiola so far, however. So far, five academy graduates have played for City this season. Rico Lewis has played in all but one of the club's games so far this year, while James McAtee is another youngster who's featuring regularly.

4 Southampton

Five academy graduates

Southampton's return to the Premier League has seen Russell Martin place an emphasis on a possession-based style of football and he's been focused on giving the young talent at his disposal a chance too. The Saints have produced some incredible players in the past and this season, they've featured five of their academy graduates.

The biggest example is Adam Lallana. The midfielder came through the ranks at St. Mary's, but left for Liverpool in 2014 after playing over 200 times for the club. He returned in the summer and has slotted back into the team. Another academy graduate handed a chance this season is Tyler Dibling. The 18-year-old made his debut last year, but featured sporadically. This time around in the top flight, he's been selected regularly by Martin. Will Smallbone is another example of an academy product playing this season.

3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Five academy graduates

Brighton have done some excellent work since their promotion to the Premier League in 2017. The Seagulls have earned a reputation for their impressive business in the transfer market. They've brought in some very talented players for pennies over the last few years. The club unearthed the likes of Yves Bissouma, Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard before selling them on for major profits.

They've also done some fine work with their academy, though, and several promising young players have been handed chances in the first-team so far this season. Evan Ferguson is the most famous example, with the striker already being monitored by some of the biggest clubs in the world. He's not the only one, though. Jack Hinshelwood and Billy Gilmour, before his move to Napoli, have also represented the team this campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brighton & Hove Albion's academy graduates have played a combined total of 500 games for the Seagulls

2 Liverpool

Eight academy graduates

Liverpool are tied for the most academy graduates featured this season with eight. The club have never been afraid to give their youngsters a chance. In the past, they've produced quality players like Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher. More recently, the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot all came through the ranks and have featured this year.

Other young talent handed a chance so far this campaign includes Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley and Tyler Morton. Bradley, in particular, looks like a bright prospect and should be featured more prominently going forward.

1 Manchester United

Eight academy graduates

Tied with Liverpool is Manchester United. The Red Devils haven't had a strong start to the campaign under Erik ten Hag and his tenure as manager at Old Trafford is currently under pressure. The former Ajax man has spent plenty of money on bringing players to the club since his arrival in 2022. He's been responsible for the signing of players like Antony and Rasmus Hojlund and doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to navigating the transfer market.

He has also been willing to play players from the United academy, though. This season, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo are just three of the multiple stars who came through the ranks at Old Trafford and are now firm fixtures of the first-team. Scott McTominay played for the team three times before moving to Napoli.

Jonny Evans graduated from the United academy back in 2006, but initially left the club in 2015. He returned last summer with the intention of rarely playing, but helping behind the scenes. That hasn't been the case, though, and the Northern Irishman has played far more than anyone will have expected him to. He's already appeared six times in total this campaign.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 13/10/2024.