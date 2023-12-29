Highlights The Cleveland Browns have won 10 games in a single season for the third time since being reinstated in 1999.

Kevin Stefanski's bunch has overcome tremendous adversity to position itself for a playoff berth.

A number of individual and team accomplishments have led the Browns to their success.

The Cleveland Browns claimed their 10th win of the year in Week 16, defeating the Houston Texans 36-22. The victory made the 2023 season the third 10-win campaign for the Browns since they were reinstated to the NFL in 1999, joining the 2007 and 2020 seasons.

Ahead of Week 17's Thursday Night Football battle against the New York Jets, GIVEMESPORT decided to look into Cleveland's most notable accomplishments, by the numbers, through its historic year.

2:09 Related How far Joe Flacco can take the Cleveland Browns Flacco's reinspired play and prior postseason success could mean something historic for the Dawg Pound.

5 Four

Starting Quarterbacks who have won a game for the Browns

From the start, injuries have marred Cleveland's season. Nick Chubb's gruesome ACL injury in Week 2 has required multiple surgeries, cornerback Denzel Ward has missed three games, and the offensive line has been a rotating cast for much of the year. On top of all of those issues, the team's quarterbacks, at one point, were dropping like swatted flies.

Deshaun Watson, P.J. Walker, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Joe Flacco have each started and won a contest for the Browns this year. Since 1950, only 13 teams have started four quarterbacks in a single season; Cleveland became the eighth to win a game with all four when Flacco picked up the victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who won NFL Coach of the Year honors in 2020 when he guided the Browns to 11 wins, is now BetOnline's betting favorite to take home the award for a second time.

4 +215

Joe Flacco's Comeback Player of the Year Odds

Flacco slid off his couch onto Cleveland's practice squad in late November, then made his first start on Dec. 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. He lost that day but won the next three contests by throwing for more than 300 yards and two touchdowns in each game, becoming the first Browns quarterback since Josh McCown in 2015 to eclipse the 300-yard mark in three consecutive outings. Cleveland's former rival has already cemented himself in the franchise's record book, totaling more passing yards and touchdown passes through his first four starts than any other quarterback in Browns' history.

Flacco, who became the 19th quarterback since 1950 to reach 100 career victories with his win over the Jaguars, is also the first Cleveland quarterback to throw three touchdowns of 30-plus yards in the same game Brian Sipe in 1980. The hot stretch has propelled him up the list of contenders for the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award. He currently has the second-best odds to bring home the honor, sitting behind only the Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin (-225) according to BetOnline.

3 265

Amari Cooper's receiving yardage total in Week 16

A big reason Flacco has found immediate success as a Brown is his almost instant rapport with Amari Cooper, who is inactive for tonight's game due to a heel injury. The ninth-year receiver saw only five targets from Flacco in their first game together, but has drawn 37 targets in the past three outings, including 15 on his record-setting day versus the Texans.

Cooper's performance pushed him to the top of Cleveland's single-game receiving list, surpassing Josh Gordon’s impressive 261-yard outing in 2013. It also made him the second player in NFL history to record 200-plus receiving yards in a single outing for three different teams, joining Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

2 58

Yards allowed to the Cardinals in Week 9

Making his first NFL start, Clayton Tune stood no chance against the 'Dawg Pound' defense. Cleveland harassed the Arizona Cardinals' offense for 60 minutes by picking off two passes, forcing a fumble, and dragging down Tune seven times. It was the best showing of the year for coordinator Jim Schwartz's defense, which sits atop the league in numerous categories.

BROWNS DEFENSIVE RANKINGS Statistic League Rank Passing Yards Allowed/Game 1st Total Yards Allowed/Game 1st EPA 1st EPA/Pass 1st Early Down EPA/Play 2nd Success Rate 1st

Myles Garrett and company have held seven different opponents to 250 yards or fewer in 2023. The Browns are 7-0 in those games.

1 12

Possible wins for the Browns in 2023

If Cleveland can defeat the Jets tonight and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, they will end the regular season with a 12-5 record. The last instance the Browns won 12 games was in 1986 when they made the first of three AFC Championship appearances over four years with Bernie Kosar at quarterback and Marty Schottenheimer as head coach (Bud Carson was the team's head coach in 1989).

Cleveland has only picked up 12 wins in a single season four times in its franchise history. The first three came back in the 1940s when they were a member of the All-America Football Conference, a league that lasted only four years.

Browns Seasons of 12-plus wins Year Record League Season Result 1946 12-2 AAFC Won AAFC Championship 1947 12-1-1 AAFC Won AAFC Championship 1948 14-0 AAFC Won AAFC Championship 1986 12-4 NFL Lost AFC Championship

Browns fans are hoping that 2023's historic marks are just an appetizer. Their first Super Bowl appearance or championship would be the cherry on top of what has been an immensely gratifying year.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.