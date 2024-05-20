Highlights Jurgen Klopp celebrated Liverpool's win over Wolves with Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, dispelling rumors of discontent between himself and the Uruguayan.

Jurgen Klopp was spotted dancing in Liverpool after their 2-0 win over Wolves marked his final game as Reds boss - and with Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez partying alongside him, it has seemingly dispelled any rumours of discontent after the Uruguayan was thought not to have clapped the German boss on his guard of honour.

Klopp’s nine-year stint as Liverpool boss saw him lift eight trophies at the Anfield club, including a sixth Champions League and a first Premier League title, ending a 30-year wait for a top-flight title in the process - and despite relative failure this season by fading away towards the end of the campaign, it won’t matter one bit to Liverpool fans who will continue to worship him for bringing their club out of the abyss and to the top of the Premier League picture once again.

Jurgen Klopp Has Been Pictured Dancing with Darwin Nunez

Klopp and Nunez were thought to have had a falling out

Following on from the win over Wolves, Liverpool’s squad were pictured partying by Josh Koumas - brother of young Reds starlet Lewis - with Klopp, Diaz and Nunez all being spotted on the dancefloor. And that seemed to have shunned any reports of a falling out between Nunez and Klopp - whilst also indicating that Diaz doesn’t want to leave Anfield after reports had suggested so.