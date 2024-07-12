Highlights Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur and Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez could face lengthy bans for taking part in post-match brawls after Uruguay's Copa America elimination.

Bentancur is the latest to be filmed joining the melee, with the 27-year-old playing out a night he will want to forget.

CONMEBOL are investigating the situation after releasing a statement that could put the duo's Premier League future in jeopardy.

Chaos erupted as Jose Gimenez accused some opposing Colombia supporters of acting threatening towards the families of Uruguay’s players, stating: “They stormed all our families, a section of Colombia fans. This is a disaster. Our family is in danger."

This came after Uruguay lost their semi-final meeting 1-0, and while Nunez was the first player to be caught taking part in the ugly scenes, more players have since been identified. Bentancur is the latest after he was seen hurling bottles into the stands before accidentally hitting his own team's physical trainer, Santiago Ferro.

According to the Daiy Mail, FIFA are considering a global ban on any player involved in the mayhem, which would mean Nunez and Bentancur miss the start of the Premier League season.

Tottenham Midfielder The Latest To Be Under Question

Bentancur joined the fight, but his actions injured one of his own

After being substituted after 34 minutes via an injury, and with Uruguay failing to restore parity following Jefferson Lerma's opener just moments later, Bentancur had already had a night to forget. But after the full-time whistle, things were about to turn from bad to worse for the Tottenham man.

New footage has shown the 27-year-old throwing two bottles into the crowd amid the unsavoury scenes in Charlotte, North Carolina. One object thrown by Bentancur appeared to hit a member of Uruguay's own staff, who had jumped into the crowd, which resulted in bloodshed.

Despite the footage also later showing security trying to usher Bentancur and Co away from the melee, the unfurling bedlam continued to roar and, alongside Nunez and up to nine other Uruguayan players, the Premier League stars could be set for a global ban sanctioned by CONMEBOL, the South American Football Confederation.

Nunez And Bentancur Face Global Bans

They could miss the start of the Premier League season

Although the process is only in its investigative stage, it looks increasingly likely that both Nunez and Bentancur will be among those to face a lengthy ban. CONMEBOL has released a statement condemning the scenes. It read: "Our work is based on the conviction that soccer connects and unites us through its positive values.

"There is no place for intolerance and violence on and off the field. We invite everyone in the remaining days to pour all of their passion into cheering on their national teams and having an unforgettable party."

With both players not having a competitive game until the commencement of the Premier League in mid-August, this will undoubtedly affect their club's ability to select them for the opening game. Both clubs face a trip to newly-promoted sides, with Liverpool heading to Ipswich Town and Tottenham preparing for a visit to Leicester City.