Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of left-back Nuno Mendes after it emerged Paris Saint-Germain would be willing to sell him, according to a report by Fichajes.net.

The Red Devils are said to be prioritising strengthening the left-hand side of their defence in 2025, with new manager Ruben Amorim desperate to add natural options to his squad to help implement his 3-4-3 system since his arrival from Sporting CP.

According to the report, Amorim believes that signing Mendes would not only solve the team's defensive problems, but would also add a key attacking component on the left flank.

The rumours surrounding Portugal international Mendes are getting louder, with question marks surrounding his contract situation in the French captial.

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has previously reported that his contract is due to expire in 2026 and the 22-year-old, who has been described as "one of the best left-backs in the world" and 'world-class', is willing to listen to any offers that may come his way - opening the door to a potential exit in 2025.

PSG Willing to Sell Nuno Mendes

French champions want £58m

With PSG aware of the player's intentions and his contract situation, they would be willing to negotiate a move for him to leave the club in the new year and have set an asking price of around €70m (£58m) according to the report.

It's also stated that the former Sporting star would be open and willing to make the move to the Premier League as he sees it as a step up in his career and believes it would allow him to continue to develop.

Nuno Mendes PSG Statistics 2024/25 (all comps) Appearances 15(1) Minutes 1257 Goals 1 Assists 1

The asking price could prove to be a problem for INEOS and Amorim however, with Man Utd struggling to comply with FFP and PSR regulations currently meaning their ability to pay big transfer fees is expected to be limited. It's also likely that with the club struggling to qualify for Europe this season, they could be a less attractive option for top players in the coming transfer windows.

Despite this though, Man Utd are expected to make a 'significant move to close the deal' and hand Amorim a key weapon as he looks to rebuild the squad in his own image.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 27/12/2024.