Manchester United appreciate Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes, and they are planning to bring in a new left-back in 2025, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Adding a left-back is likely to be one of United's priorities in 2025 due to the fitness problems of both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Shaw has struggled with injuries regularly over the years and is currently on the treatment table, while Malacia recently returned after a long spell on the sidelines.

In Ruben Amorim's system, the wing-backs are crucial, and the Portuguese manager has been forced to utilise different options in these positions. Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui, who usually play on the right-hand side, have been played on the opposite flank during Amorim's first few months of his tenure.

Man Utd Appreciate Nuno Mendes

The Red Devils want a left-back

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has confirmed that PSG left-back Mendes is a player that United appreciate ahead of the January transfer window, The respected reporter adds that signing a player in this position is in United's plans for 2025, but he's not the only player they appreciate.

PSG had a verbal agreement to extend the contract of Mendes and they are insisting on keeping him at the Ligue 1 club, so it's not going to be an easy deal for them to do. Mendes is one of the most exciting young full-backs in world football, and he could be ideal for Amorim's system.

Mendes is a more than capable defender, but he also offers a threat in the final third, making him a perfect fit for the wing-back role under Amorim. Securing his signature certainly won't be easy, but with his contract expiring in 2026, PSG could be forced into a sale if they are unable to tie him down to a new contract.

With United struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League, new additions will be necessary if they want to steer themselves back in the right direction. It's been a difficult few years for the Red Devils, with their recruitment letting them down under various managers.