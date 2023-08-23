Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares could be on his way out the door at the Emirates, as journalist Paul Brown discusses Mikel Arteta’s treatment of the full-back, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old spent last season out on loan but is yet to be involved this campaign upon his return to Arsenal.

Arsenal news – Nuno Tavares

Tavares signed for Arsenal back in 2021 from Portuguese side Benfica for a fee of around £8m, as per Sky Sports.

Since arriving in north London, Tavares has made 22 appearances for the club, and spent last term on loan with French side Marseille.

With Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney, and Jurrien Timber as options at left-back this season, Tavares has fallen far down the pecking order at the Emirates.

The Portuguese defender was being targeted by Nottingham Forest earlier in the transfer window, with the Tricky Trees hoping to do a deal for £30m.

However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano later confirmed that a deal had collapsed between the two clubs, with Aston Villa now considering making a move for the left-back.

If Arsenal can somehow secure a deal for around £30m, making £22m profit in a few years, then it would certainly be some smart business from the north London club.

Tavares is going to struggle to even make the bench under Mikel Arteta considering the options he has at his disposal, so it would be best for all parties if he moves on.

Now, journalist Brown has given his verdict on the former Benfica left-back.

What has Brown said about Arsenal and Tavares?

Brown has suggested that it’s going to be difficult for Tavares to work his way back into this Arsenal side this season.

The journalist adds that he doesn’t believe Arteta is making much effort to reintegrate him at the Emirates.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “It’s very hard to see a way back for Tavares. He’s been kind of out of the picture for some time now. I don’t really see that Arteta is making much effort to reintegrate him.

“He knows he’s available for sale, he knows that the club has been listening to offers for him. If a suitable one come in, he’ll be gone and I think he’s already made his decision that he probably needs to move on.

“So, it’s very likely still that he probably will move on.”

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What’s next for Arsenal?

We could see a focus on outgoings before the window slams shut for Arsenal after doing some smart business earlier in the summer.

Journalist Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that he expects a decision on Folarin Balogun’s future to be made over the next few days.

According to journalist Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea are considering a move for the American international, with Mauricio Pochettino weighing up what kind of profile he wants to sign in attack.

With Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, and Kai Havertz as options in attack for Arteta, it could be best for Balogun to move on this summer.