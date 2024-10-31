Mikel Arteta is usually a great judge of character and talent, and he can get the best out of his Arsenal players. The Spaniard has overseen Bukayo Saka's meteoric rise, Granit Xhaka's renaissance and Ben White's right-back transformation.

The ex-Manchester City assistant manager was also brave with calls such as replacing Aaron Ramsdale for David Raya. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's tumultuous departure and Mesut Ozil's sad exit from the Emirates also occurred under his watch.

It's fair to say Arteta usually gets it right with his decision-making, and it's played a significant role in propelling Arsenal back into title contenders. He's built a squad brimming with talent and continues to do so with the recent acquisition of Riccardo Calafiori, who's been his first-choice left-back this season.

However, Arteta arguably let one of Europe's finest full-back talents slip through his fingers, and that's Nuno Tavares. The Portuguese left-back is on loan at Lazio (which will become a permanent switch if conditions are met) and is proving a point to his parent club's manager that maybe he was too quick to judge.

Tavares' new lease of life at Lazio after Arteta exile

The Portuguese is flourishing in Rome

Tavares joined Arsenal from Benfica in July 2021 for £8 million and was viewed as an exciting prospect, boasting pace and attacking intent. Those expectations weren't met in his debut season at the Emirates as he struggled to impress when called upon by Arteta. He appeared 28 times in all competitions, coming in and out of the team and failing to win fans over.

Arteta sent Tavares on loan to Marseille, where he was a prominent member of The Phocaeans' side under Igor Tudor. He caught the eye by bagging six goals in 31 Ligue 1 games, but the French giants decided not to sign him permanently.

Tavares returned to the Emirates in the summer of 2023 but was well aware of his status in Arteta's team. He was exiled from the Gunners' first team and told he had no future with the club. The 16-cap Portugal U21 international was made to train alone, a damning indictment of his nosedive.

A loan spell at Nottingham Forest was next for Tavares, but he struggled to impress at the City Ground, and the Tricky Trees snubbed a £12 million buy option. He stared at the possibility of playing on the fringes of first-team football in north London.

Calafiori joined Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior at the Emirates in the summer. The Italian's signing gave Arteta another option at the left-back position, further jeopardising Tavares' future with the club.

Lazio came calling in July, the latest club to take a chance on the pacey full-back. The two clubs agreed on an initial loan with an obligation to buy for a reported €6 million (£5 million) if certain conditions were met. It proved an astute decision, as he's been a revelation at the Stadio Olimpico.

Tavares is one of the first names on manager Marco Baroni's teamsheets. He's statistically the best left-back in Europe's top five leagues, with an average rating of 7.6/10. What's more impressive is that the Gunners outcast has bagged seven assists in as many games for I Biancocelesti.

Lazio are eager to keep Tavares permanently, and their president, Claudio Lotito, offered a hands-off warning to any interested clubs:

"I won’t sell Tavares, not even for €70m. We've beaten off strong competition from the big clubs to sign the left-back in the summer."

Tavares' transformation suggests maturity

Arteta had issues with left-back's personality

Tavares was reportedly a nuisance to Arteta at Arsenal before he left for Marseille on the first of three loan moves. The Spanish coach and his staff were 'annoyed by his behaviour,' which led to his departure.

Fast-forward two years, and Tavares has become a fan favourite at Lazio with his exciting playing style and consistency at left-back. His remarkable run of assists have helped Baroni's side tussle with the top six in the Serie A table.

Tavares alluded to feeling at home with the Rome outfit in an interview with Portuguese newspaper O Jogo:

"I feel more and more at home at Lazio. Fortunately, things are going well for me personally and collectively. I think we have risen to the challenge and we can only think about improving. We still have a long way to go, but for now, the results are very positive."

It looks as though Tavares will be calling Lazio his permanent home once his loan spell expires at the end of the season. Arteta might be reflecting on his handling of Europe's in-form left-back with some regret amid title aspirations.

Stats courtesy of SofaScore, WhoScored and Transfermarkt as of 30/10/2024.