Umar Nurmagomedov may have exposed a big weakness he's unable to properly rectify before one of the biggest fights of his life.

The 29-year-old, a Sambo MMA fighter unbeaten in 18 total bouts, challenges Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC's bantamweight title in the UFC 311 co-feature, on the same night as Islam Makhachev is tasked with defending his UFC lightweight championship against challenger Arman Tsarukyan.

Merab Dvalishvili & Umar Nurmagomedov's pro MMA records (as of 03/01/25) Merab Dvalishvili Umar Nurmagomedov Fights 22 18 Wins 18 (3 KOs, 1 Sub) 9 (2 KOs, 7 Sub) Losses 4 0 Draws 0 0

It's a fight, though, that his representative, Dominance MMA boss Ali Abdelaziz, reportedly advised him against taking. While explaining why, in an interview with ESPN MMA, Umar may have said the quiet part out loud as he seemed to accidentally unearth a potential chink in his armor.

Umar Nurmagomedov May Have Inadvertantly Leaked a Weakness

It will give Merab Dvalishvili an additional strategy in attempt to thwart Umar's title challenge