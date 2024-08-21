Health experts are genuinely worried for the competitive future of UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett after analysing the enormous amounts of food he consumed in the days following his first-round submission of King Green at last month's UFC 304 event in Manchester.

The Liverpudlian star, who is now a ranked fighter in the 155lb division, has often gone on record to declare that he would "rather be fat and happy than ripped and miserable". He lived up to his word by putting on an unbelievable amount of weight after the biggest win of his career.

Via a video shared to his official YouTube channel, Pimblett confirmed that he had packed on around 40 pounds in the two weeks since weighing in for his bout with Green at 156 pounds. Per research commissioned by Top Offshore Casinos, Paddy was calculated to have consumed roughly 10,000 excess calories a day, every day, for a fortnight. To put that number into perspective, it's the same amount of calories as are contained in 116 Big Macs.

Those same dieticians have put together a sample menu of the sort of foods that Pimplett is likely indulging in to hit that number. It really does look like quite the feast!

Experts Work Out What Pimblett's Typical 10,000 Calorie-A-Day Diet Might Look Like

Paddy Pimblett's Estimated Food Intake on a Cheat Day Meal Food Consumed Calories Breakfast 4 large pancakes with syrup and butter 4 slices of bacon and 3 fried eggs 2,500 Morning Snack 3 glazed donuts A king-size chocolate bar Large coffee with heavy cream and sugar 1,300 Lunch 2 double bacon cheeseburgers Large serving of fries 32 oz soda 2,900 Afternoon snack 4 slices of pepperoni pizza A pint of ice cream 2,200 Dinner Triple cheeseburger with bacon Large fries Large serving of onion rings 2,600 Total calories consumed = 10,500

While the above may not be an exact list of what Paddy eats in the days after a fight, it does provide an idea as to the sheer quantity of food he puts away. The fact that his calorie intake can regularly exceed five figures is already enough to worry one expert, who warned:

"Paddy Pimblett is consuming twice the amount of calories as giants such as heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and world’s strongest man winner Eddie Hall despite being a much smaller fighter at five-foot-ten. That goes beyond the breakfast of champions and into the realms of Super Size Me!

"When you lose weight too quickly, your body slows down its calorie-burning process. This is your body’s way of trying to prevent starvation. You might initially lose a significant amount of weight, but your metabolism quickly shifts into survival mode. Sudden and severe calorie restriction will cause you to lose muscle mass as well as fat. It becomes harder to lose weight when you have insufficient muscle mass because muscles burn a lot of calories. Former boxing champion Ricky Hatton believed his career was cut short because of his fluctuation in weight.”

The expert continued: "Of course, Pimblett is a world-class athlete and will have an expert team of dieticians and nutritionists around him as he aims to compete at the highest level. However, the fluctuations in weight could well prove to be detrimental later on in his career."

Unbeaten in his six UFC fights to date, Pimblett has so far found a way to continue to enjoy the foods he loves while out of camp. However, if 'The Baddy' genuinely wants to make a run at a UFC title, he may want to consider toning down his post-fight cheat days.