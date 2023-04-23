Megan Rapinoe was booked during OL Reign’s match against the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL – for her teammate’s celebration.

Rapinoe is one of the most recognisable names in women’s football, because of her actions both off and on the pitch.

She has won the World Cup twice with the United States, while fighting tirelessly against inequalities in sport and wider society.

Rapinoe was in the referee’s bad books during OL Reign’s most recent match, however, despite not being on the pitch.

Megan Rapinoe gets booked for teammate’s celebration

Rapinoe started OL Reign’s fixture against Chicago Red Stars as a substitute, watching her teammate Bethany Balcer score a brace in the first 20 minutes.

The 37-year-old got involved with Balcer’s celebration for the second goal, coming onto the pitch to give her a pair of headphones.

Balcer then pretended to be a DJ, with a staff member holding up a couple of cones as a makeshift turntable.

Video: Watch Bethany Balcer's celebration after scoring two goals

Rapinoe was given a yellow card for her part in the celebration, presumably because she went onto the pitch while still a substitute.

She later came on at half-time. At that point, OL Reign were 3-1 up. Arin Wright had pulled one back for the Chicago Red Stars, but Jess Fishlock then reinstated the two goal lead.

OL Reign hold off Chicago Red Stars

Chicago Red Stars were not down and out in the second half, with Allison Schlegel scoring soon after play resumed.

But Rapinoe then hit the back of the net for OL Reign’s fourth goal, pulling off her own unique celebration, before Fishlock got her second of the match.

The game finished 5-2, keeping OL Reign just behind Portland Thorns at the top of the NWSL table with nine points.

Rapinoe has played for the Seattle-based team since 2013, winning the NWSL Shield with the club three times. The most recent victory came last season, when OL Reign beat Orlando Pride 3-0 in the decisive match.

Meanwhile, Chicago Red Stars sit ninth in this season's NWSL table, having won just one of their four matches so far. Their only victory was a 4-2 thriller against Kansas City Current.