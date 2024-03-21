Highlights NXGN's annual rankings highlight the top young players who show potential to achieve greatness in the sport.

Jude Bellingham and Ansu Fati are two past winners of the award, but both have experienced varying degrees of success after being crowned the best wonderkid in the world.

NXGN have ranked Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo as the seventh best wonderkid in world football, making him the best Premier League player in their 2024 rankings.

Talented young players are key for any team in world football who aims to form a dynasty. Premier League sides and every other club are always on the lookout for the next best thing who could potentially go on to be the best player in the world, emulating the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, or Cristiano Ronaldo.

The emphasis on signing young prodigies has only grown in importance over the years, and clubs will now dedicate vast amounts of resources to finding and poaching the best youngsters across the globe. And growing interest from teams has resulted in general intrigue also getting even bigger.

Every year, NXGN compile rankings of the best wonderkids in world football, picking out the most promising players who seem destined to go on to accomplish great things in the beautiful game. And they're back for 2024, looking at the 50 best players born after January 1st, 2005.

Past winners of the prestigious award include Real Madrid duo Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo, Barcelona's Ansu Fati, and Jadon Sancho. And this year, it is a youngster who is already an established international who comes out on top.

50-41

NXGN Best Wonderkids in the World (50-41) Rank Player Age Club Nationality 50. Jobe Bellingham 18 Sunderland England 49. Nestory Irankunda 18 Adelaide United Australia 48. Benjamin Cremaschi 19 Inter Miami United States 47. Sverre Nypan 17 Rosenborg Norway 46. Agustin Ruberto 18 River Plate Argentina 45. Julian Rijkhoff 19 Ajax Netherlands 44. Assane Diao 18 Real Betis Spain 43. Archie Gray 18 Leeds United England 42. Julien Duranville 17 Borussia Dortmund Belgium 41. Ethan Nwaneri 17 Arsenal England

Following in his older brother's footsteps, Jobe Bellingham just sneaks into the top 50. The Sunderland ace has been impressing while at the Stadium of Light, catching the eye of top teams who believe that he could live up to the weight that now comes with his surname - even if he has decided not to have it on the back of his shirts, a decision made to put distance between him and his brother as he seeks to forge his own legacy.

Bayern Munich fans will recognise Nestory Irankunda, who they signed last year from Adelaide, while Archie Gray's presence in the top 50 will also delight Leeds supporters. The 18-year-old wowed supporters during his impressive appearance in the Whites' FA Cup loss to Chelsea, with his best years being firmly ahead of him. Ethan Nwaneri, who became Arsenal's youngest ever player, will be hoping that even more appearances are set to come his way, while the Gunners will be optimistic that they have another Hale End star on their hands.

40-31

NXGN Best Wonderkids in the World (40-31) Rank Player Age Club Nationality 40. Paris Brunner 18 Borussia Dortmund Germany 39. Ben Doak 18 Liverpool Scotland 38. Franco Mastantuono 16 River Plate Argentina 37. Marc Guiu 18 Barcelona Spain 36. George Ilenikhena 17 Royal Antwerp Nigeria 35. Paul Wanner 18 Bayern Munich (on loan at Elversberg) Germany 34. Isaac Babadi 18 PSV Netherlands 33. Eliesse Ben Seghir 19 Monaco Morocco 32. Simone Pafundi 18 Udinese (on loan at Lausanne) Italy 31. Jack Hinshelwood 18 Brighton England

The Premier League is well represented in the next batch of 10, as both Liverpool's Ben Doak and Brighton's Jack Hinshelwood get into the top 40. The latter is regarded as the 15th best U21 player in the English top flight today, while the former has broken into the senior squad under Jurgen Klopp's tutelage. The next thing for the talented Scotsman to accomplish is becoming a regular option for the next manager at Anfield.

Barcelona's Marc Guiu is another player who stands out among these players, having recently made his debut for the Blaugrana in 2023/24, scoring goals in the Champions League and La Liga against Royal Antwerp and Athletic Bilbao respectively. Paris Brunner and Paul Wanner are both talented Bundesliga prospects in waiting for Dortmund and Bayern Munich respectively, while Monaco's Eliesse Ben Seghir is a top Ligue 1 talent.

30-21

NXGN Best Wonderkids in the World (30-21) Rank Player Age Club Nationality 30. Eli Junior Kroupi 17 Lorient France 29. Dean Huijsen 18 Juventus (on loan at Roma) Netherlands 28. Francesco Camarda 16 AC Milan Italy 27. Gianluca Prestianni 18 Benfica Argentina 26. Valentin Carboni 19 Inter Milan (on loan at Monza) Argentina 25. Amara Diouf 15 Generation Foot Senegal 24. Assan Ouedraogo 17 Schalke Germany 23. Lucas Bergvall 18 Djurgarden Sweden 22. Desire Doue 18 Rennes France 21. Estevao Willian 16 Palmeiras Brazil

A few record breakers have broken into the top 30, including AC Milan's hottest prospect, Francesco Camarda. The Italian striker, who surpassed Paolo Maldini's record to become the Rossoneri's youngest-ever player, has reportedly scored over 500 goals at youth level for Milan's various teams. A potential superstar for Italy at Euro 2028, he might be the next elite goalscorer who can rival the likes of Erling Haaland in the future.

Another talented teenager who broke an appearance record is Amara Diouf. At 15, he is the youngest player to be handed a full debut for Senegal, and he is set to join Metz in 2026. Meanwhile, Tottenham's new wonderkid Lucas Bergvall breaks into the list at number 23, while Estevao Willian, Palmeiras' talented forward who has been dubbed 'Messinho', has attracted interest from Premier League giants Chelsea, as they pursue yet another young prodigy.

20-11

NXGN Best Wonderkids in the World (20-11) Rank Player Age Club Nationality 20. Luis Guilherme 18 Palmeiras Brazil 19. Lewis Miley 17 Newcastle England 18. Arthur Vermeeren 19 Atletico Madrid Belgium 17. Pau Cubarsi 17 Barcelona Portugal 16. Gabriel Moscardo 18 PSG (on loan at Corinthians) Brazil 15. Guillaume Restes 19 Toulouse France 14. Kendry Paez 16 Independiente del Valle Ecuador 13. Roony Bardghji 18 FC Copenhagen Sweden 12. Jorrel Hato 17 Ajax Netherlands 11. Antonio Nusa 18 Club Brugge Norway

Newcastle fans will be delighted to see their academy graduate Lewis Miley among some of the best youngsters in the world, but it is no less than he deserves. The 17-year-old has been outstanding in his breakout season at St James' Park, and certainly looks to be a key part of the team as the Magpies' redevelopment following their takeover continues. La Liga are well represented too, as both Atletico Madrid's Arthur Vermeeren and La Masia graduate Pau Cubarsi break into the top 20.

One of the standout players, however, is Ecuador sensation Kendry Paez. Heading to Cheslea in the summer of 2025, the Independiente star has wasted little time in boosting his stock, scoring sensational goals and already becoming an established player in the international senior team at just 16. Roony Bardghji, who scored in Copenhagen's shock win against Manchester United in the Champions League, Ajax's Jorrel Hato, and Antonio Nusa are the only three who separate Paez from the top 10. All of the three mentioned, however, are superb players who have attracted plenty of interest from Premier League clubs.

10 Leny Yoro (18)

Club/Nationality - Lille/France

Kicking off the top 10, though, NXGN have opted for Lille's Leny Yoro, who has quickly established himself as a top defender in Ligue 1. Hailed as 'extraordinary' by Les Bleus legend Thierry Henry, the centre-back is already a regular starter for Lille, playing in 25 league matches so far this season, and he looks set to make a big move in the summer of 2024.

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the youngster, as have Manchester United, as the Red Devils look to revamp their squad under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's ownership. He could prove to be a potential successor to Raphael Varane, who faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

9 Claudio Echeverri (18)

Club/nationality - Man City (on loan at River Plate)/Argentina

When you're nicknamed 'the next Lionel Messi', you carry a whole lot of expectation on your shoulders. And while plenty of players have failed to thrive under that pressure, Claudio Echeverri looks destined to become Argentina's next big thing.

Having shone at River Plate, Manchester City secured his signature for £12.5m in January before loaning him back to River Plate for the remainder of the season. The 18-year-old is unlikely to play a prominent role for the current Premier League champions next season due to the sheer amount of competition in their midfield, but the attacking midfielder/winger might get the occasional chance to shine at the Etihad.

Related Everything you need to know about Manchester City's Claudio Echeverri Manchester City's newest signing, Claudio Echeverri, is destined for big things following his arrival from River Plate.

8 Kenan Yildiz (18)

Club/nationality - Juventus/Turkey

It takes some doing to become a mainstay in the Juventus senior team at just 18 years of age, but Kenan Yildiz has done exactly that. The attacking-midfielder made his debut for the Bianconeri in August 2023 during a 3-0 win against Udinese and has continued to rack up minutes throughout the campaign.

Following the Old Lady's 0-0 draw against Genoa, manager Massimiliano Allegri spoke about taking him out of the squad to allow him to develop without pressure, but continued to emphasise just how impressed he was with the Turkish international's quality. The Serie A title might be out of reach for Juve, but Yildiz could play a role in their Coppa Italia push this season.

7 Kobbie Mainoo (18)

Club/nationality - Manchester United/England

NXGN including young Kobbie Mainoo in their top 10 is just the latest achievement to add to his already impressive CV. Having been given a chance by Erik ten Hag in pre-season, the midfielder has grabbed it with both hands and, after overcoming an injury, has been a regular in the Dutchman's Red Devils side.

Wowing supporters with every outing, Mainoo's performances have even been enough to earn him a senior England call-up, with Gareth Southgate hoping to take a closer look at the 18-year-old. In the running to be United's Player of the Season only goes to show just how good he is at such a young age - a 'Theatre of Dreams' mainstay for years to come.

6 Vitor Roque (19)

Club/Nationality - Barcelona/Brazil

Over a decade ago, Barcelona signed Brazilian superstar Neymar, who would go on to become one of the most impressive stars in world football for the next decade. Now, they are hoping to repeat the process, picking up Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense for £30m.

The striker has certainly made a decent start to life at the Camp Nou, scoring two goals in his first nine appearances - not insane numbers, but still decent for a youngster who is still settling into his new surroundings. Comparisons to great Barcelona Brazilians of old don't take any pressure off his shoulders, but everything suggests that Roque will thrive at the current La Liga champions.

5 Arda Guler (19)

Club/Nationality - Real Madrid/Turkey

Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr... Real Madrid aren't strangers to buying the best young players in world football, something which is showcased by the fact that they will soon have two players in the top five. The first of those is Turkish sensation Arda Guler, who, despite only playing seven times this season, has already dazzled fans, staff and players at the Bernabeu.

Scoring his first goal for the club against Celta Vigo, Ancelotti spoke very highly of his talented young player, saying: "He made a move of great skill. He is a great talent, he has improved a lot, and he plays with more intensity now. He has a future here, no doubt about it." If you have one of the best managers in football history saying that about you, then that says it all really.

4 Mathys Tel (18)

Club/Nationality - Bayern Munich/France

If you have the opportunity to learn from Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe, two of the best attackers in the world, you are receiving a first-class education in the art of goalscoring. Tel, fortunately, finds himself in that position as a player for both Bayern and France.

That being said, he's found opportunities hard to come by in both setups, mainly featuring from the bench in Germany, while also not yet playing a game for Les Bleus. That doesn't take away from his immense talent, though, and he has already played a key role in helping France lift the U17 Euros in 2022. Manchester United are rumoured to be keen on signing him this summer, which also helps to illustrate his reputation.

3 Warren Zaire-Emery (18)

Club/Nationality - PSG/France

If we're talking about breakout seasons, then there aren't many who have had as impressive a year as Warren Zaire-Emery. Becoming PSG's youngest player and goalscorer, the midfielder's performances earned him an international cap with Didier Deschamps' side, where he then became the youngest player to represent France.

Described as a "diamond" by his manager Luis Enrique, Zaire-Emery is likely to become one of the faces for PSG once Kylian Mbappe finally leaves the club. A new contract is reportedly in the works for the 18-year-old, and he will likely pocket a handsome sum as the Parisian club aim to keep their most impressive prodigy at the club.

Related 10 most valuable teenagers left in 2023/24 Champions League Lamine Yamal, Arda Guler and Rico Lewis feature in the 10 most valuable teenagers left in this season's Champions League campaign.

2 Endrick (17)

Club/Nationality - Palmeiras/Brazil

He might not be a Real Madrid player yet, but he soon will be. Los Blancos have agreed a deal to sign Endrick from Palmeiras, a transfer which will go through in the summer of 2024. Paying such an exorbitant sum is frankly outrageous for a player who is still a teenager, but it only shows how promising he is.

Like the aforementioned Roque, Endrick has been compared to the Brazilian greats of old, and arguably to an even greater extent considering his accomplishments. He scored 11 goals in 31 Brazilian Serie A appearances last season, and possesses all the flair and technique to tear la Liga to shreds. Watching him alongside Vinicius and Rodrygo will be a joy to behold.

1 Lamine Yamal (16)

Club/Nationality - Barcelona/Spain

It's hard to say NXGN haven't nailed their number one pick this year. Lamine Yamal has broken record after record after record since establishing himself in Xavi's Barcelona side, becoming their youngest player in La Liga and the Champions League, their youngest goalscorer, and the youngest player and goalscorer for Spain too.

Breakthrough seasons don't come much more impressive than this, and he already has 40 appearances under his belt for the Blaugrana before his 17th birthday. The way that he operates out wide reminds fans of a certain Argentine who used to tear up the Camp Nou turf for fun. That being said, similar things were said about previous NXGN winger Ansu Fati, who has seen his career derailed through injuries since. Barca will have to manage him carefully to ensure their latest La Masia wonderkid doesn't end up going down a similar path.