The dust from the NFL Draft has hardly settled, yet, the New York Giants are already appearing at the No. 1 spot in "way-too-early" 2025 mock drafts.

The Giants failed to move up in the draft via trade with the New England Patriots for former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. They selected former LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers despite other quarterback prospects being available at No. 6.

Nabers could indeed help the Giants offense, but with star running back Saquon Barkley gone and subpar starting quarterback Daniel Jones still throwing the football, finding ways to keep drives alive might be a problem.

The unfortunate elephant in the room is that if the Giants can't show they can put together wins early on in the season, all signs point to a possible tanking for the 2024 campaign.

Giants Fans, Brace For A Tank in 2024

The season could be over as soon as October

The Giants tried to make a move for a quarterback in this year's draft, but couldn't target one they deemed worthy of selecting. They failed to draft one in the later rounds, too, which means they believe no rookie is an upgrade over backup Tommy DeVito.

If Jones can't get the job done early on in the season, expect panic to set in, and the switch to DeVito to happen.

Giants Offensive Rankings in 2023 Points/Game (NFL Rank) 15.6 (30th) Passing Yards/Game (NFL Rank) 185.7 (26th) Rushing Yards/Game (NFL Rank) 148.2 (4th) Total Yards/Game (NFL Rank) 280 (29th)

Similar to the New England Patriots Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe debacle last year, the Giants might have a long season of uncertainty at quarterback, which will lead to the stacking of losses.

The Giants defense looks primed to be very good, or at least have an elite pass rush, but like the Patriots, a great defense can only help a team so much when their offense struggles to put up 20 points a game, 15.6 points per game for the Giants in 2023, to be exact.

Giants Offense Somehow Looks Worse in 2024

They have no real identity going forward without Barkley

The loss of Barkley in the backfield will be noticeable this season, as the All-Pro's 288 touches last year accounted for 36 percent of New York's production.

The pressure falls on former Texans running back and free agent signing Devin Singletary to carry the load. The Giants rely too much on their run game, so if Singletary fails on the early downs, the burden falls on Jones to pass for a first down, which has been a major problem for the team.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: The Giants only converted 141 first downs through the air in 2023, an NFL worst. The next closest was the worst team in the NFL, the Carolina Panthers, with 150 first downs.

The team finished last season with the league's third-worst third down conversion rate, with a disappointing 30.24%.

Jones will have a new weapon in Nabers, but the QB's health is still a huge red flag since he is coming off a serious leg injury. He is "expected" to be ready for training camp after a torn ACL in 2023, but even before his injury, he was leading the team into the ground with a terrible 1-4 record and a ghastly 2-6 TD-INT ratio.

Options Look Bleak For Giants Fans

2025 NFL Draft and free agency can't save them

Head coach Brian Daboll enters his third season with the Giants, but it is hard to see him retaining his job if the team finishes at the bottom of the NFC East standings.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is projected to be the top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he is a less hyped prospect than the majority of the six quarterbacks drafted in the Top-12 of this year's draft.

Maybe a Jayden Daniels-like quarterback, such as Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, breaks out this season and wins the Heisman, but even then, there is no guarantee the Giants will be the worst team in the league with the Carolina Panthers still having so many question marks.

As far as the anticipated 2025 free agent QB class, the biggest names are Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, Jordan Love, and Trevor Lawrence, all of whom are expected to re-sign or extend. That means the Giants are caught in quarterback purgatory in a league dependent on having quality under center.

Maybe Jones has a bounce back year and rediscovers the form he showed in 2022 that led the team to pay him $160 million. Perhaps the defense is enough to compete in the NFC East. But the truth is, the Giants' 2024 season could already be over before it starts because of roster construction.

