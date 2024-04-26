Highlights The Giants failed to draft a quarterback, so Daniel Jones will remain the starter next season.

Despite reported trade attempts with the New England Patriots, the New York Giants failed to move up in the NFL Draft and selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers over a quarterback at No. 6.

A historic six quarterbacks were selected in the first 12 picks of the draft, tied for the most ever in a first round, and the Giants were the only team in the hunt for a quarterback that balked at the chance to acquire a new arm for the franchise.

Which means, all signs point to Daniel Jones remaining as the starting quarterback next season.

Nabers is a great prospect, arguably the best receiver in this draft, and will probably find great success with the Giants, but the selection is rather shocking. With other quarterbacks available at No. 6, including Michael Penix Jr., who went two picks later to the Atlanta Falcons in the most stunning moment in recent draft history, Giant fans should be scratching their heads. The decision to go with an elite wide receiver over replacing Jones might be a franchise-killing decision.

Not replacing Jones with a top quarterback prospect in this draft was the wrong decision, and it may cost coaches and staff jobs.

Jones Is Clearly Not the Future of the Franchise

The Giants' attempts to move up in the draft prove it

The NFC East "arms race" looks like this: Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts, rookie and reigning Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, and Jones. One of these things is not like the other.

Jones has proven that he belongs in the NFL, but to say he is anywhere near Prescott or Hurts is an insult to anyone's football intelligence. If they want a shot at the division, which is historically the best starting point to a Super Bowl ring, they need to enter the arms race and find a high-upside quarterback that can consistently put up top-10 passing numbers.

As proven with the six quarterbacks taken in this year's first round, it's an arms race and rolling the dice to find an elite quarterback that pushes a franchise deeper into the playoffs. It was reported pre-draft and during the draft that the Giants made calls to the Patriots to move up for former North Carolina Tar Heel quarterback Drake Maye.

They weren't willing to give up the farm for a new quarterback, which now leaves their future in doubt. Plenty of experts believe the next draft class of quarterbacks is far weaker than this year's, so now they have a tougher decision in 2025.

Say Jones under-performs again as anticipated, the team could eat $22M in dead cap money, all while not having a legitimate solution for a replacement. Plus, they will rank 19th in the league in cap space for 2025, so say goodbye to landing a top free agent quarterback.

If they thought Maye was the real deal, they should have given up the farm, and then some, to acquire him. Thus, the carousel of mediocre quarterback play spins onward into the future.

Jones' Career Numbers Should Terrify Fans

The passing game has been abysmal

So, the Giants are rolling with "Danny Dimes"... now what?

Jones suffered a torn ACL last November, and is "expected" to be ready for training camp. Before his injury, he posted a 1-5 record to finish his 2023-24 campaign. He was awful in those six games, throwing for six interceptions and a lousy two touchdowns.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Daniel Jones only reached 20 passing touchdowns in one of his last five seasons.

Daniel Jones Career Stats Season Passing Yards TDs INTs Completion % 2023* 909 2 6 67.5 2022 3,205 15 5 67.2 2021 2,428 10 7 64.3 2020 2,943 11 10 62.5 2019 3,027 24 12 61.9 *Played only seven games

The miracle playoff run in 2022 is an example of wins hiding statistics. In the Giants' playoff run, Jones' regular season numbers consisted of 15 touchdowns and a tamed five interceptions. A playoff appearance shouldn't have fans seeing their QB1 as Patrick Mahomes, and instead they should see him as the New England Patriots' former quarterback and (for-now) bust Mac Jones.

Even with Nabers, Jones probably won't be able to crack the second tier of good quarterbacks in the league, which makes passing up on quarterbacks like Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy, and Bo Nix even more baffling. Why not roll the dice?

Daboll Might Never Get the Chance To Coach His Own Quarterback

Are he and Joe Schoen willing to lose their jobs rolling with a Dave Gettleman guy?

Maybe the most confusing part of this whole situation is that all signs point to third-year head coach Brian Daboll being in a "lukewarm" hot seat. Does second year general manager Joe Schoen just not care? Perhaps he, too, believes Jones is best for the team.

Daboll has been attached (stuck) at the hip to Dave-Gettleman-selected Jones since the start of his Giants tenure, and maybe he really likes him, but why not take a flyer on a potential replacement now, so if they do start the season in the loss column, they have an answer that might save his job?

Tommy DeVito? He's not a realistic solution for a Super Bowl run. They can still roll the dice on a QB in the later rounds, but the pool is now shallow as quarterbacks with high ceilings.

If management is satisfied with the goal being an early playoff exit every year, then maybe it is truly time to move on and hit the reset button.

Again, Nabers is a great prospect and will probably be a major blue chip moving forward, but this was the wrong decision by the Giants. If any of these rookie quarterbacks show promise, people will remember this draft as the moment the Giants fumbled a franchise-changer for a guy with a 22-37-1 career win-loss record. Great quarterbacks win games, and Jones is not a great quarterback.

