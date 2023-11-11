Highlights Julius Randle acknowledges the slow progress in his recovery from ankle surgery, reminding critics that it's a long and winding journey.

Randle's personal struggles have impacted the Knicks' offense, with his low scoring and poor field goal percentage resulting in an average performance.

Randle's teammate, Josh Hart, is also struggling to find his form, aiming to improve his shooting and stay positive despite his current performance.

After a disastrous campaign with the New York Knicks in 2021-22 — one that had a vocal contingent of the Knicks faithful openly calling for Leon Rose to turn the page from him to RJ Barrett or (insert big-time free agent or trade target here) — All-Star Julius Randle battled back last season. The versatile big man had his best season as a pro, in fact, logging a 25-10-4 line and improving his effective field goal percentage by nearly eight points. Now, though, thanks to offseason ankle surgery, the soon-to-be 29-year-old is going through it once again and bringing out some of those old boo-birds in the process.

As Randle sees it, his detractors need to get back to reality and realize that the road to recovery isn't a straight shot without speed bumps — it's a long and winding one.

"I told you guys from the beginning it was a process," Randle remarked, via The Athletic's Fred Katz. "I had surgery four and a half months ago, and it's a lower-extremity surgery. So, to think that I would come into this season and just be Julius off the bat is kind of naive."

That said, the forward is confident that good times will be back in the end.

Randle acknowledges his teammates for picking up his slack

To say that things are coming along slowly for Randle doesn't quite paint the picture of the situation. As of games played on Nov. 9, he's averaging just 16.5 points per contest. Also: that effective field-goal percentage checks in at a paltry 36.8. Consequently, the Knicks' offense, which ranked in the top five league-wide last season from an efficiency standpoint, has mustered just 106.1 points per 100 possessions with Randle on the floor so far in 2023-24. In turn, a New York squad that broke back into the playoff picture in 2022-23 has come out of the gate looking pretty average.

Julius Randle - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 16.5 Rebounds 11.1 Assists 4.9 Field goal % 31.6 3-point field goal % 25.9

Even so, Randle is determined to play through the pain and his own personal struggles, content in the knowledge that he'll get back up to speed eventually, and that his teammates will hold down the fort until that comes to pass.

"I'm starting to get better but it's a gradual buildup. I'm just thankful for guys like RJ, guys like Jalen [Brunson]. They've been able to carry the load while I get back and get healthy and start to get better. So, that's why it's a team sport and I'm just thankful for those guys."

Randle isn't the only one who has failed to live up to last season's high standards

On the whole, Randle is correct in his assessment that some of the Knicks' core players are, at the absolute least, keeping the bottom from falling out over the season's first few weeks. But that doesn't mean that he's the only key cog who's struggling right now. After electrifying the team's bench and earning a big payday following his move to the Big Apple last February, swingman Josh Hart finds himself trying to figure things out, too.

As of this writing, Hart is in the mid-30s as a shooter overall and the mid-20s from three-point range; his scoring average of 6.1 PPG is on pace to be the lowest of his career so far. Whether it's the general wear and tear of a summer spent representing the United States in FIBA Basketball World Cup action, the pressures of living up to an $81 million contract or something else entirely, Hart hasn't resembled the spark plug he was for the Knicks in 2022-23.

Like Randle, he's determined to stay positive and keep moving forward until it's out of his system.

“Listen, I just got to make a f*****g shot. That’s all it is,” Hart said, via the New York Post. “They’re all good shots. I just got to make sure I’m being fundamentally sound when I’m shooting the shots. Small parts of my shots, fundamentally, I have to tweak and change and do those kind of things. So the biggest thing for me — I’m putting the work in, I’m shooting them every day. I just got to make sure and take them with confidence, and they’re going to fall. ... You’re going to go through bad stretches. [When] I got here, I was a 52 percent shooter or whatever it was. So there are going to be good stretches; there are going to be bad stretches. I just can’t harp on the good; I can’t harp on the bad.”

