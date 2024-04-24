Highlights OG Anunoby went from an under-the-radar high school player to a defensive standout in the NBA.

Well before his NBA days, OG Anunoby and his family moved to the United States when he was just four years old. The family moved to and settled in Jefferson City, Missouri. The move gave Anunoby the best chance to achieve "The American Dream" as well as gave him a future in the sport of basketball, as well as his dad earned an opportunity to be a college professor at Lincoln University.

Anunoby started to seriously play basketball when he was eight years old after getting a basketball hoop from his father. He comes from an athletic family as his mom was a national track runner in Niagara and his brother, Chigbo, was a defensive lineman in the NFL.

Defensive Specialist at Every Level

When it comes to both on-ball and off-ball defense, very few do it better than Anunoby

After attending Jefferson City High School, where he was a beast, averaging 21.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game as a junior and 19.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game as a senior. Also, as a senior, he was named a finalist for Missouri Mr. Basketball, which is the best player in the state of Missouri.

After his successful high school career, he chose to play for the Indiana University Hoosiers over Gonzaga, Georgia, and Vanderbilt. In his freshman year, he did not play much as he averaged just 13.7 minutes per game and was mostly a defensive player.

However, in his sophomore year, he saw a significant increase in both playing time and all of his stats, where he started most of the games he played. However, a knee injury cut his sophomore season short, and he only appeared in 16 games. At the end of the season, Anunoby announced he would be forgoing his eligibility and entering the NBA Draft.

OG Anunoby Collegiate Stats Season Points Rebounds Steals Blocks 2015-16 (Freshman) 4.9 2.6 0.8 0.8 2016-17 (Sophomore) 11.1 5.4 1.3 1.3

He was drafted in the first round (23rd overall) in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors after attending college at Indiana University. Anunoby was able to earn a starting spot his rookie season, starting in 62 of 74 games. However, his rookie worries were rather difficult as it was the worst season of his career.

However, in his second season, he lost his starting spot due to the Raptors acquiring Kawhi Leonard for DeMar DeRozan. Anunoby was still averaging 20 minutes a game, however, he was now coming off the bench. Anunoby learning from Leonard was one of the best things for him and his development, as he not only helped the Raptors win the 2018-19 NBA Finals, but he also got to learn from and pick the brain of one of the greatest two-way basketball players of the past decade.

After Leonard left and went to the Los Angeles Clippers, a more confident Anunoby earned his starting spot back in the 2019-2020 season. He doubled his steals per game total from last season (1.4) and became a double-digit per-game scorer for the first time in his young career in his third season.

The 2022-2023 season was the best season of his career on both sides of the ball as it was the second most points he has averaged in his career at 16.1 points per game. He also led the league in steals, which earned him second all-defensive team honors, as well as finishing seventh in defensive player of the year voting.

Welcome To New York

Anunoby was traded from the Raptors to the New York Knicks

Anunoby only played 23 games with the New York Knicks as he dealt with elbow inflammation in his right elbow. However, in those 23 games plus the Knicks' two playoff games, they are 23-2 with Anunoby in the Knicks lineup. He has been a solid addition for the Knicks, especially defensively. He averaged 1.7 steals and a block per game in his Knicks tenure.

With the 20-3 record, Anunoby had a +/- of +353 when he was on the court, which is one of the best +/- of all time during a 23-year stretch.

However, in the playoffs, Anunoby has been struggling offensively, and he needs to get going. Anunoby's success is even more crucial due to superstar point guard Jalen Brunson being kept in check by the Philadelphia 76ers. The Knicks are also without Julius Randle for the rest of the season, so Anunoby needs to step up and help carry the load offensively.

Luckily, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and Deuce McBride have all been stepping up to give the Knicks a great start to the series, winning both games.

Anunoby has shot well throughout the playoffs, shooting 50 percent in Game 1 and 40 percent in Game 2. However, he needs to be more aggressive and get more than 10 shots a game. Also, Anunoby needs to start getting the three-pointers to fall as he went 1-3 in Game 1 and 0-3 in Game 2.

OG Anunoby Offensive Playoff Stats Game Points Field-Goal Percentage Three-Point Percentage Game 1 11 50% 33.3% Game 2 10 40% 0%

How Anunoby Can Get Going

Anunoby needs to use his 6'7, 232 lbs frame and attack the 76ers defenders.

With the 76ers rotating between Kelly Oubre Jr. and Kyle Lowry guarding Brunson, when Oubre Jr. is on Brunson, there is most likely a smaller defender on Anunoby. He needs to take advantage of that sequence and back down the smaller defender. This will lead to easy baskets in the paint or a foul call, which could also be beneficial.

Another way Anunoby could step up offensively is with his court spacing, more specifically from the corner. This season, from the left corner, Anunoby shot 38-82, which equates to 46.3 percent from three. His versatility as a three-level scorer can definitely help the Knicks. Expect Anunoby to be more involved in the offense in Game 3 on Thursday.