The New York Knicks pulled out a miraculous 104-101 Game 2 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Although a month removed from March Madness, the ending was quite reminiscent of the NCAA Tournament. Amid the celebrations of gaining a 2-0 advantage in their first-round series of the NBA Playoffs, the Knicks continue to dominate with OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson playing together, boasting an unreal record.

It is no secret the impact that Anunoby has had on the Knicks since joining in January via a trade with the Toronto Raptors. However, Anunoby and Julius Randle would miss time with injuries, which impeded the success of the Knicks. Anunoby was able to return to action, while Randle wasn't as fortunate as he would miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury. When Anunoby is playing with Brunson, the Knicks are an impressive 21-2.

Offensively, both players have struggled with their efficiency in the series but provide so much more value to their team besides scoring. Anunoby is one of the best defenders in the NBA and can legitimately guard 1-5. Although he has failed to score more than 11 points in either game so far, his presence as a shooter must be respected, opening up the court for Brunson and others to operate.

Brunson has posted arguably two of his worst games as a Knick in terms of shooting. He shot just 31 percent from the field in Game 1 and 27 percent in Game 2. Despite his poor shooting, New York was still able to protect their home court and pull out two victories. The Knicks displayed tremendous heart and put themselves in a great position ahead of Game 3 in Philadelphia.

The Depth of the Knicks on Full Display

The supporting cast has shown up on the biggest stage for New York

Brunson has been the catalyst and engine for the Knicks' offense throughout this season, but the team hasn't missed a beat amid his struggles as others have stepped up promptly.

Josh Hart 2023-24 First-Round Stats vs. Sixers Category Game 1 Game 2 MINS 41 48 PTS 22 21 REB 13 15 AST 2 3 3PM 4 4

Josh Hart has been outstanding for the Knicks in their first two playoff games. The Sixers' game plan is to not allow Brunson to beat them, which involves giving open three-point opportunities for Hart. So far in this series, he has made them pay and it's been costly. Despite playing the role of an energy and hustle player, Hart has proved that he's capable of being a scorer in the past. Following the trade to the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022, Hart averaged 19.9 points per game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Josh Hart has more three-pointers (8) in Game 1 and 2 combined than the last nine games of the regular season combined (5).

In Game 1, Miles McBride joined Hart as the unsung hero, finishing with 21 points, while connecting on five three-pointers. The Knicks have prided themselves on playing by committee. Isaiah Hartenstein has stepped into the starting lineup since the injury to Randle and has been a massive impact player for New York, including securing an offensive rebound that led to the game-winning three by Donte DiVincenzo.

Following the Game 2 victory, Hartenstein spoke with the media and remained level-headed about the Knicks' mindset moving forward in the series.

"Job isn't finished. It's only two games. You have to win four to get it done." - Isaiah Hartenstein

There aren't many teams that play with the level of heart and grit that the Knicks play with for 48 minutes. Despite being undermanned against a team with arguably the most dominant player in the NBA, the Knicks aren't backing down from the challenge.

The New York Knicks have been one of the greatest stories of the NBA season, but aren't content with just being a team that succeeded in the regular season. New York will look to extend their series lead to 3-0 against the Sixers, as they travel to enemy territory for Game 3 on Thursday, April 25 at 7:30 PM ET.