NYCFC will name Pascal Jansen their next manager, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Jansen just departed his role at Hungarian giants Ferencváros. Fabrizio Romano first reported Jansen will join NYCFC.

Jansen only joined Ferencváros last summer. He spent several seasons as manager of AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands after beginning his coaching career as the second team manager of PSV. He initially worked as an assistant at AZ under Arne Slot, who has since joined Liverpool.

Ferencváros announced on December 31 that Jansen had been bought out of his contract by "one of the world's leading football clubs". Jansen takes over for Nick Cushing, who was let go this fall.

NYCFC open preseason camp in around a week as players return to market to prepare for the 2025 season.

The club finished sixth in the Eastern Conference. Over the last few years the team has done fine, but not quite up to standards. One particular aspect of improvement is the development of talented young players, which has been a clear identity for NYCFC. That will be a top priority for Jansen.

Talles Magno was ultimately marginalized and loaned to Corinthians. Club-record signing Jovan Mijatovic didn't settle quickly after arriving from Red Star Belgrade. Neither Julian Fernandez nor Agustin Ojeda played significant minutes last year either.

NYCFC's roster is led by those young players as well as the likes of Santi Rodriguez, Thiago Martins, Keaton Parks and Matt Freese. Defensive midfielder James Sands was just sent to FC St. Pauli on loan. Further additions will come over the next months as well.