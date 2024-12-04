Manchester United starlet Chido Obi-Martin ‘looks a pretty polished player’ already, following his impressive run of performances for the Red Devils academy, according to journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

There has been significant hype surrounding the 17-year-old since his move from Arsenal to United in October – his displays have impressed staff at Carrington and fuelled rumours of potential involvement with the senior squad in the near future.

Luckhurst, writing on X, praised Obi-Martin’s latest performance for the U21s, where he assisted Amir Ibragimov’s goal in their 1-0 win over Rochdale in the National League Cup.

The Manchester Evening News journalist described Obi-Martin as a ‘polished player’ and credited him as the ‘difference-maker’ in the narrow victory:

Obi-Martin recorded his first contribution at the U21 level for United on Tuesday, while already managing five goals for the U18s side this season, including a 15-minute hat-trick in the 6-0 win over Nottingham Forest in October.

However, recent reports suggest United have no immediate plans to integrate the 17-year-old into first-team action and are prioritising his steady development.

Obi-Martin is expected to spend at least a year in academy football, with United being cautious not to over-hype the youngster at this early stage.

The 17-year-old, who declined professional terms at Arsenal before choosing United, first came to prominence in November 2023 when he scored 10 goals in a single match, a 14-3 win over Liverpool's U16s.

He netted 32 goals in just 18 league matches for Arsenal’s U18s last season, attracting interest from multiple English and European clubs before United officially announced his arrival in October.

Obi-Martin was recently called up for Denmark’s U18s during the November international break, where he scored in a 2-1 loss to Finland U18s.

Chido Obi-Martin's Arsenal Stats (2023/24 U18 Premier League) Games 18 Goals 32 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 45 Minutes played 1,434

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-11-24.