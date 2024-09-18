Manchester City's Premier League fate hangs in the balance, with their hearing concerning alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play commencing on Monday. And the court case could result in severe punishment and provoke a mass exodus of star players at the Etihad.

The north-west club are accused of fabricating sponsorship deals and thus inflating their revenues in order to spend more money and attract better players and coaches. This supposedly breaches Profit and Sustainability rules, with up to 130 charges labelled against the Citizens.

The period pertaining to these alleged breaches of the regulations is between 2009 and 2018, with City reportedly failing to co-operate with the Premier League in their investigations. In this time, the 2023 Champions League winners won three league titles, and could now face significant sanctions if found guilty of these serious allegations.

Speculation surrounding the severity of the potential punishment has begun to circulate, with talk of points deductions and expulsion from the top flight said to be real possibilities. That could result in many star players exploring options to leave the Etihad, and sportscasting have compiled odds concerning how likely Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and co are to leave City ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Kevin De Bruyne Given Highest Chance of Leaving

According to sportscasting, City's odds of losing Kevin De Bruyne before the start of next season are currently 1/20, meaning the Belgian is very likely to make his way through the exit door within the next 12 months. Given the creative midfielder's contract expires next June, a departure was always on the table, but a substantial points deduction or worse could be the final nail in the coffin for his future in Manchester.

Meanwhile, the likes of Ederson (1/12) and Bernardo Silva (1/6), two players who have flirted with the prospect of leaving the club previously, are also deemed likely to depart before next season. If De Bruyne and this duo were to cut ties with the Sky Blue side, it'd probably come as no surprise to most.

However, it's the increasing likelihood of younger stars, who are staples in Pep Guardiola's team, leaving that will be more of a concern to the City faithful. Ballon d'Or nominee Rodri is currently at 4/6 to leave, while the futures of Ruben Dias (4/7), Jack Grealish (4/5), John Stones (1/3) and Erling Haaland (10/11) are all subject to speculation.

One of the few key members of Guardiola's ensemble who is deemed more likely to remain at the Etihad is academy graduate and boyhood fan, Phil Foden (6/4). Such an extreme exodus would leave City depleted and looking to rebuild a damaged side.

Man City Players' Departure Before 2025/26 Odds Player Odds Kevin De Buryne 1/20 Ederson 1/12 Bernardo Silva 1/3 John Stones 4/7 Rodri 4/6 Jack Grealish 4/5 Erling Haaland 10/11 Phil Foden 6/4

City 10/1 to be Relegated

These odds have been slashed

What could cause these star players to opt to leave the north-west this summer is the plausible sanction of relegation from the Premier League or a point deduction that makes relegation likely. City's odds of suffering relegation this season if a guilty verdict is found are around 10-1, a drastic change from the 16-1 reported back in June.

While the likes of newly promoted Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town, as well as poor early-season form sides Everton and Wolves, are still more likely to be in the Championship next season, City are deemed more likely to suffer this fate than the likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham.

