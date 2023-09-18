Highlights Martin Odegaard has quickly become a key player for Arsenal and is one of the first names on the team sheet.

Negotiations for a new contract are progressing well, and Arsenal is optimistic about extending Odegaard's stay at the club.

Odegaard still has room to grow and develop at the age of 24, and he has the potential to make a lasting impression at Arsenal and become an icon of the club.

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has quickly become a key player at the Emirates, and journalist Paul Brown has discussed with GIVEMESPORT whether he can be compared to the icons of the past.

The Norwegian international is one of the first names on the team sheet under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal news - Martin Odegaard

Odegaard joined the Gunners on a permanent deal back in 2021 for a fee of around £30m. The 24-year-old had previously spent some time at the Emirates on loan, before making his move from Real Madrid permanent. Odegaard's current deal sees him earn £115k-a-week and is set to expire in 2025, but talks are advancing over a new contract.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that negotiations are moving fast and he expects Odegaard to sign on the dotted line in the near future. Speaking before Arsenal's victory over Everton on Sunday, Arteta admitted that he is optimistic about Odegaard signing an extension...

"He’s our captain, he’s a massive player for us. Really important player for now and the future. We are extremely happy to have him and we want to keep him here for a long time. I’m always optimistic. We’re really close with him and his agent. Whenever that’s confirmed we will announce it."

It's no surprise that the north London club are looking to tie Odegaard down to a new contract, considering the impact he made last season. Alongside his performances, the former Real Sociedad loanee was named captain back in 2022 after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departed.

Martin Odegaard - Premier League 2022/23 Appearances 37 Minutes 3149 Goals 15 Assists 7 Yellow cards 4 Shots per game 2.5 Pass success rate 84% Man of the Match awards 7 All stats according to WhoScored

Odegaard has gone from strength to strength in north London, especially after he made his move permanent. At the age of 24, Odegaard still has plenty of time to grow and develop, and shouldn't even be at his peak just yet. The Norway international endured mixed levels of success during different loan deals before joining Arsenal, but he now appears to have settled down and is beginning to flourish.

Odegaard isn't the most traditional captain, considering his age, but there's no doubt the Gunners were excellent under his on-the-pitch leadership last campaign.

Read More: Premier League Captains Ranked Based On Leadership

He's still getting better - Paul Brown

There's been plenty of change in Arsenal's midfield with Declan Rice and Kai Havertz signed during the summer transfer window, but Odegaard has remained a constant in the middle of the park under Arteta. Despite his young age, Odegaard has plenty of experience in different countries, and it's clearly a huge benefit to Arsenal. Brown has suggested that Odegaard is only getting better at the moment and it would be great news for Arsenal if he signs on the dotted line. The journalist adds that he can make a lasting impression on the club in a similar way to some of their previous icons. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"He's got the potential to be a player who makes a really lasting impression on the club and makes a big mark, in the way that some of the old icons at Arsenal did. He's still getting better, he's still young. I think he's going to be giving the best years of his career for the club. And it's going to be really interesting to see how far he can go and how much better he gets. I do think Arsenal were in a position to win trophies with this team and look like they're going to be in the mix for another title race this year. So Odegaard is going to be a key part of that and I think it's great news if he signs."

Can Odegaard go on to become an Arsenal great?

The Gunners have a host of players who will be considered icons and legends from the past. The likes of Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, and Thierry Henry, to name a few, are some of the best to have pulled on an Arsenal shirt, especially when you take a look at the trophies they've lifted while at the club. The former Arsenal trio were involved in the 2003/2004 invincible squad, which saw the Gunners lift the Premier League title without losing a game throughout the season. It could take a while for Odegaard to be mentioned in the same conversation of this calibre of player, but there's no reason he can't one day.