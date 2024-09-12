Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines after sustaining an ankle injury during Norway’s Nations League clash against Austria, with reports indicating that the recovery period could extend beyond four weeks.

Speaking on Charles Watts' YouTube channel, Arsenal insider James Benge suggested Odegaard’s absence could last until the next international break, potentially ruling him out of the Gunners’ Champions League showdown against Paris Saint-Germain on 1 October.

The 25-year-old suffered the ankle injury in Norway’s 2-1 Nations League win over Austria on Monday night and was subsequently pictured on crutches as he boarded a plane back to England ahead of the North London derby on Sunday.

Norway head coach Stale Solbakken said Odegaard’s injury ‘looked bad’ in the dressing room after he was taken off 67 minutes into the game following a slide tackle from Christoph Baumgartner.

Odegaard is the latest Arsenal player to suffer an injury blow, with Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori also picking up knocks, while Declan Rice is suspended after being sent off in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Brighton before the international break.

Martin Odegaard Injury Latest

Recovery could extend beyond four weeks

As Arsenal prepare for a busy stretch of fixtures in September, Odegaard’s absence could be a significant blow to the team’s creative options.

Speaking on YouTube, Benge revealed that the 25-year-old’s recovery period might extend to four weeks or longer, including the PSG game on 1 October:

“We’re talking three weeks at a minimum, talking to people that know. I mean, they were pretty confident that there wasn’t a break or anything like that. “But even they were talking about something that could stretch beyond four weeks. Once you get to that four-week mark, you’re into the next international break, and the difference between a four-week and a five-and-a-half-week absence isn’t necessarily huge. “It’s such a testing time with that PSG game on 1 October. At the three-week mark, he’s probably going to miss the PSG game as well. Even if he’s able to play, it’ll be limited.”

With Odegaard absent for the North London derby, Kai Havertz may be forced into a deeper midfield role, while Thomas Partey and Jorginho are expected to step in for Merino and Rice.

Beyond the Tottenham clash, Arsenal face a demanding schedule, hosting Atalanta in the Champions League, visiting Manchester City in the Premier League, and facing Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Cup.

Martin Odegaard Arsenal Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 3 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Expected assists per 90 0.25 Pass accuracy % 77.4 Minutes played 254

Arteta Pens New Arsenal Contract

Extends Emirates stay for three years

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new contract to remain in charge of the club until 2027, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

The Spaniard has put pen to paper on a long-term deal, ending speculation over his future at the Emirates, with less than 12 months remaining on his previous contract.

Arteta has been instrumental in Arsenal’s recent resurgence since replacing Unai Emery in 2019, guiding the Gunners to FA Cup glory in 2020 and securing a return to the Champions League in 2023.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-09-24.