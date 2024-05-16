Highlights Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Miami Dolphins as a WR3 in hopes of finishing his career off strong.

The Dolphins lost 20 players during the offseason due to salary cap issues, though they hope additions like Beckham will help them improve on their first-round playoff exit last season.

Behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Beckham should serve as a valuable presence for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Miami Dolphins are attempting to regroup after a mass exodus of talent this offseason. Due to salary cap issues, some of the franchise's biggest faces and personalities, such as DT Christian Wilkins and veteran CB Xavien Howard, were forced out of South Beach.

However, stars weren't the only thing Miami lost. In all, 20 players who suited up for the Dolphins last season are in new places or remain unsigned at this time. It will be difficult for a team that's consistently walking the cap sheet tightrope to replace so much displaced talent.

The team didn't make a ton of notable additions as they worked to balance the books, though they did bring in Odell Beckham Jr. to serve as a badly-needed tertiary receiver in head coach Mike McDaniel's offense.

Beckham spoke to reporters, including NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, about his decision to join Miami, saying that he hopes to end his career on a high note.

“I’m always here to prove something. It’s about finishing strong — ending my career on my terms, however long that is 1 year, 2 years, 3 years. If this is my last year… Want to finish it on a high note. Let’s have a great ending to the story.”

Beckham spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens on a lucrative one-year contract, and he had 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns over the course of 14 games. That represented his strongest showing since 2019, and the Dolphins will be hoping for similar if not better production in 2024.

Beckham's Career Nearing Its End

2024 will be OBJ's age-32 season

The man affectionately known as "OBJ" burst onto the scene as a rookie with the New York Giants in 2014, catching 91 passes for 1305 yards and 12 touchdowns while leading the league in receiving yards per game (108.8).

After making three consecutive Pro Bowls to begin his career, Beckham began dealing with injuries in New York, and he ultimately got traded to the Cleveland Browns. After growing discontent with quarterback Baker Mayfield and Cleveland's offense as a whole, the star receiver was released midway through the 2021 season.

After a career resurgence with the Los Angeles Rams later that season, Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL during the Rams' Super Bowl victory. He spent 2022 on the mend, and then played with the Ravens last year.

Though his receiving totals weren't gaudy in Baltimore, his rate-stats point to a fully healthy and still-dynamic OBJ. Beckham's average depth of target, rating when targeted, and yards after catch per reception were all at their highest points since 2016.

Odell Beckham Jr. 2023 Stats Stat OBJ Receptions 35 Yards 565 TDs 3 ADOT 13.9 Target Rating 93.6

Though he's no longer the elite WR1 from his heyday with the Giants, Beckham is still a downfield threat with sure hands (4.7% drop percentage) and pristine field awareness (30 of his 35 catches went for first downs or touchdowns this year). He should seamlessly fit in as WR3 on the Dolphins' depth chart.

Despite all their offseason losses, the good news for Dolphins fans is that all six players who earned Pro-Bowl invitations for the Dolphins last year - Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert, Tyreek Hill, Alec Ingold, Terron Armstead, and Jalen Ramsey - are returning for the 2024 season. The team also just picked up the fifth-year options on receiver Jaylen Waddle and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, which should keep the core of the team in place for a little while longer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Odell Beckham Jr. holds numerous NFL records for wide receivers, including the fastest player to reach 200 career receptions (30 games played) and the fastest player to reach 3,000 career receiving yards (30 games).

There's still time for the team to earn its first playoff victory since 2000, especially as long as McDaniel is calling the plays for the league's most prolific offense (NFL-leading 401.3 yards per game in 2023). If Beckham performs anywhere close to his peak level, then the Dolphins may be truly unguardable come next season.

