Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has dreams of getting back to prime time on his mind, and he looks forward to embracing the pressure and showing his new club, the Baltimore Ravens, one of his vintage prime time performances.

After previous stints with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, and a title-winning run with the Los Angeles Rams, the 30-year-old signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Ravens in the 2023 offseason. Things have, however, not gone to plan as Beckham has struggled to gain his footing in the Lamar Jackson-led offense.

He did have a 29-yarder in Baltimore's season-opening win against Houston and a 32-yarder on the big stage in London, but by and large, his early returns with the Ravens have been very minimal. Through six weeks, he has yet to find pay dirt in a Ravens uniform.

Injuries Have Plagued OBJ

For some context, however, those early struggles should be examined with consideration given to an injury disruption. Beckham was forced to leave the field in Week 2, a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, with what looked like an ankle injury. The diagnosis proved to be less serious than was first feared, but Beckham still missed two games.

That minor setback also came on the back of sitting out the entire 2022 season while he recovered from ACL surgery. Now back in the lineup, Beckham is looking for a revival and the chance to once again fulfill the potential that made him one of the most talked about players in the NFL when he first entered the league.

Week 6’s battle in London gave glimpses that he may yet be able to fulfill that objective. In the first half against the Titans, he caught a pass from Jackson one yard beyond the sticks and then picked up 26 yards after the catch. It was almost like deja vu.

Sean McVay Told OBJ To Embrace The Big Stage

Of course, one big difference with the game in London was its billing as a showcase of sorts, circumstances the mercurial number three is very familiar with and once again seemed ready to thrive in. In fact, Beckham recalled a conversation with Rams coach Sean McVay, who believes a part of his recent struggles stem from his comparatively low profile and absence from the biggest stages in recent years. To a large extent, OBJ agrees.

It's not like an attention thing. It's like I just enjoy the pressure more than when it just feels mundane, even though it's such a blessing to be playing at whatever time, but he thinks that the bigger the stage, the more you want to shine, and I can understand that.

He admits that in recent weeks, thoughts of getting back to the kind of performances that made him one of the most recognizable faces in the NFL have been weighing on him.

And I've just been, you know, sitting in my room, while I'm trying to sleep, you know, time zones, definitely a bit of a thing just laying in my bed, and I've just been thinking about it, and how can I get back on track? How can I be the person that I know that I'm capable of being? You know, knowing that, again, it's a long journey, a long season, and there's so many opportunities for us to take advantage of. So, I'm looking forward to it and praying that, you know, this is exactly what I would hope it would be.

Beckham Has Shone Under Pressure

In truth, a quick look at the numbers does suggest Beckham has a tendency to shine when the lights are on. It was, after all, during a Sunday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys that he made one of the greatest catches of all time.

Against the Bengals in the Super Bowl, it was Beckham who scored the game's first touchdown with a 17-yard reception. His Monday night stats also dwarf his numbers for games played on Sundays:

Day of the Week Yards/Game Receptions/Game TDs/Game Mondays 86.5 5.6 0.75 Sundays 74.1 5.4 0.56

He also averages more yards and touchdowns per game in prime time than on Sunday afternoons. Another spot where he has been known to step up is in close games: in games decided by seven points or less, he averages 80.8 yards and 0.6 TDs, while he averages 67.5 yards and 0.51 TDs in all other games. As we get later into the season and the games start meaning more, he also levels his game up:

Month Yards/Game Receptions/Game TDs/Game September 72.8 5.6 0.55 October 61.2 4.4 0.42 November 89.9 6.0 0.77 December 88.0 6.1 0.90

However, he remains far from the player who claimed 2014 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and made three Pro Bowl appearances. For instance, he hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiving season since 2019, when he played with the Cleveland Browns. With the Giants, he registered at least 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first three seasons, but hasn't reached either of those benchmarks since.

