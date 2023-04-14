Odell Beckham Jr might have just signed a deal with the Baltimore Ravens, but he might not be in a position to get all of the money laid out before him, Chris Simms has claimed.

Having not stepped foot on a football field since helping the Los Angeles Rams win their Super Bowl at the end of the 2021 season as a result of his second ACL injury in two seasons, Odell Beckham Jr. finally managed to get someone to give him a contract.

The Baltimore Ravens, possibly looking for some more firepower out wide after only one player had more than 500 receiving yards last year (and that was tight end Mark Andrews), clearly were happy with the state of his legs enough to give him a contract that could see him earn as much as $18m.

The phrase ‘as much as’ is the key part of the sentence there though, as the deal is set to be worth $15m in guarantees, with the last $3m of it reportedly being earned through incentives. According to Mike Florio, those incentives are as follows:

Beckham can earn an extra $1 million based on three categories: receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

The formula for receptions goes like this, for receptions: (1) $250,000 for 30 catches; (2) $500,000 for 40 catches; (3) $750,000 for 50 catches; or (4) $1 million for 60 catches, or if he leads the team in receptions. For receiving yardage, it’s this: (1) $250,000 for 250 yards; (2) $500,000 for 500 yards; (3) $750,000 for 750 yards; or (4) $1 million for 1,000 yards, or if he leads the team in receiving yards. For receiving touchdowns, it’s this: (1) $250,000 for three; (2) $500,000 for five; (3) $750,000 for seven; or (4) $1 million for nine, or if he leads the team in receiving touchdowns.

Can Odell Beckham Jr. ‘secure the bag’ with the Baltimore Ravens?

Florio’s partner in crime with Pro Football Talks Chris Simms has raised his concerns though about whether these goals are going to be achievable for Beckham Jr. Speaking on Pro Football Talk (starting at 1:17), Simms felt that whilst not impossible, it seemed highly unlikely that he was going to hit those incentives based on how the Ravens operate:

It's not a crazy thought to think he can get all three, two of the three, one of the three. Mark Andrews is there… a lot of that playbook is still going to be going to him there in that situation. It's not a guarantee he hits these incentives. He's got the type of talent, we know that. But yeah, what's this offence going to look like? Are they going to open it up more in the passing game? Is there going to be some more creative ideas. Those are all things I think we need to see.

Odell Beckham Jr. better not be counting his cash yet

Simms is right to be concerned, because unless there is a drastic change in how the Ravens operate at quarterback (with the Lamar Jackson saga being a whole different issue), you can’t imagine that the Ravens are going to suddenly change to an offense like the Greatest Show On Turf that will be spreading the ball all over the field.

So whilst he might be getting a lot of the money upfront, don’t be so sure that he’s going to get the whole thing come the end of the season.