Odell Beckham Jr is still asking for too much money with his latest demands, purely because of the drama that he tends to bring, Colin Cowherd believes.

Despite not playing a snap since the Super Bowl of last year when he played a big part in helping the Los Angeles Rams to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Odell Beckham Jr has certainly been making his way into the headlines over the past couple of months, and continues to even into free agency.

He reportedly visited a number of teams during the latter stages of last season in hopes of coming back, but clearly the teams didn’t think he had recovered enough to warrant splashing all the money he was asking for, and so he missed the entire campaign, but now he’s looking a lot better.

He held a workout in front of a lot of NFL teams a few weeks back, with footage emerging that showed that he still has something left in the tank despite two ACL injuries in the space of two seasons. However teams aren’t just going to hand over the money that easily, they need to make sure they’re going to get good value.

Beckham Jr had reportedly started his free agency period asking for $20m a year, however more recent suggestions are that he has brought his request down to $15m a year, but that amount still doesn’t sit right with Colin Cowherd.

Odell Beckham Jr still too much drama for that kind of dough

Speaking on The Herd, Cowherd pointed out that given Beckham Jr’s history, both in terms of his health and his behaviour, what he’s asking for, what teams would rather spend their money on and how the NFL isn’t really that short on options at his position, he wouldn’t be willing to sign Beckham Jr for what he is asking for, even if he has brought it down.

Video: Colin Cowherd discusses Odell Beckham Jr’s situation:

Colin Cowherd cautious, but too cautious perhaps over Odell Beckham Jr?

Cowherd is right to suggest that $15m does seem like a little bit too much for someone in Beckham Jr’s situation when it comes to the injury front, but on the drama front things aren’t quite as bad as they were during his younger days (he’s not exactly had many fights with kicking nets for instance).

So if attitude is a reason not to sign Beckham Jr, I don’t think that there will be many teams out there that he’ll have a problem with him acting the way he has in the recent past, especially if he can still come up with something in terms of production.