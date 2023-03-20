Odell Bckham Jr has been touted as a potential option for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason by ESPN’s Dan Orlovksy.

Having missed the entirety of the 2022 season with an injury that he picked up whilst winning the Super Bowl for the Los Angeles Rams, Odell Beckham Jr appears to be on the road to recovery (at least judging by his workout videos) and on the lookout for a team to play for during the upcoming season and maybe even beyond.

Given his history, it’s no surprise to see that there have reportedly been a number of teams showing an interest in him, although his salary demands might be at least one reason why teams aren’t exactly fighting each other in order to sign him.

But if he can get his contract demands to a more reasonable level, and assuming nothing goes wrong for him in the coming weeks and months, there is no reason why he shouldn’t sign for someone this offseason, and ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky has tipped the Pittsburgh Steelers as a possible option.

Odell Beckham Jr to act as the final piece of the puzzle for the Steelers?

The Steelers are still trying to find themselves as a franchise after being made to move on from Ben Roethlisberger at the end of the 2021 season, and whilst they looked very shaky at the start of last season, they were able to get it together by going 7-2 in the latter half of the year with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett growing into his role, but still not looking great in the passing game, ranking 24th in yards and last in touchdowns (via Pro Football Reference).

But Orlovsky thinks that Beckham Jr could turn into a crucial part of an offence that is already very talented, and put the Steelers in the same bracket as the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals in terms of offensive talent:

Video: Dan Orlovsky discusses Odell Beckham Jr and the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Is Odell Beckham Jr too much too soon for Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers?

There’s no doubt that Beckham Jr would give the Steelers a boost on the offensive side of the ball, but whether they’d be able to control him is a different matter. Their top two receivers from last year in Diontae Johnson and George Pickens have both voiced their displeasure about their lack of targets from last season, and now to add in someone like Beckham Jr, seems like a recipe for disaster, as you won’t be able to keep all three of them happy.

Given how young Pickett is, it might be a little bit too much to throw at him to have to deal with all three guys at this point in his career, so I’d advise the Steelers to steer clear of this one.